Sudanese security releases prominent journalist

January 5, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Security authorities have released a prominent Sudanese journalist Faisal Mohamed Saleh arrested two days ago for supporting anti-government protests, while a new demonstration of the opposition forces is expected on Sunday.
- Veteran Sudanese journalist and analyst Faisal Mohammed Salih speaks to AFP during an interview in Khartoum on May 29, 2012 (File/ AFP)
Faisal who is a winner of Peter Mackler Award for Courageous and Ethical Journalism in 2013 had been arrested from his office in Khartoum on Thursday afternoon.
The vocal critic for the Sudanese government policies told the AFP that he was interrogated by the security officers about his views on the nationwide protests began in the country on 19 December.
"I told them that I supported the protesters as they were demonstrating peacefully, but I was not part of any group organising these protests," he said.
The government since the beginning of the demonstration, the government banned the social media and arrested opposition leaders and activists as part of its efforts quell the unrest which now enters its third week.
On Sunday, the opposition forces plan to stage a big demonstration to the Sudanese presidency demanding President Omer al-Bashir to step down.
The activists released stickers indicating four gathering points in Khartoum from where the demonstrators will march to the presidential palace.
(ST)
