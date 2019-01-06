By Daniel Abushery Daniel

Some critics said; the longer the title the less important the job. If that’s true, then there are many people around who’re working behind the scène to bring changes, without acknowledgement from neither, their peers, nor the public. I’m certain that at the heart of every successful organization are title-less persons, workaholic just to get the job done, and do it well to the best of their abilities.

Virtually, a title is not a job description, when it comes to true power, titles are frequently misleading even at the level of the most highest ranking officials, while a respected person in the community without a title can wield significant power and influence on what others do.

fortunately, there are many strategies you can use to influence or inspire people’s and has countless benefits, and lucrative assets in the business world.

furthermore, yes, there are some real challenges ahead, but with our collective inputs, and political will, those problems could be solved very easily through constructive advice, awareness, and faultfinding, and must humbly undergo.

In my life time’s experience, I significantly observe that it’s important to motivate others, to keep the fires of passion and commitment continue burning.

Do you know the number one reason why people quit their jobs? It’s a lack of appreciation and recognition from their bosses, everybody needs to feel significant and to be recognized for what he/she achieved.

Unfortunately, most people would rather complain than contribute to the solution. The truth of the matters is that; everyone has a good idea. Our problem isn’t the lack of ideas, but, is a lack of putting those ideas into practice, as the old phrase goes; “deeds are louder than words”.

that’s the bottom line.

When it’s comes to the problem solving in today complex world; complete solutions are Usually rare, there isn’t a single ground answer to all problems, but many answers that require the contribution of many different people or parties, let’s always remember, "spotting a problem is easy, but solving a problem is harder." therefore, ample and adequate time is essential to make a decision.

Always remember; the greatest satisfaction often comes from meeting challenges head-on, anyone, anywhere can make a positive difference in the process of our quest for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

In conclusion, with any major decision, there are cautions, considerations, and observations to make, it’s natural.

Don’t give up when the pressure mounts. Certainly, don’t give in to that being who is bent on the destruction. Face your doubts. Master your fears. “Cast not away your confidence. don’t slack off, and stay the course... You don’t need a uniform to fight for your country...and You don’t need a title to be a leader.!

