January 4, 2019 (JUBA) – 50 South Sudanese journalists will benefit from a three-day training on refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and returnees issues within the Revitalized Agreement on Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS), a civil society body said.

South Sudanese civil society activist Edmund Yakani (The Niles/File)

Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), in a statement, said the event will be held in the capital, Juba.

“It is aimed at enhancing capacities of South Sudanese journalists on accurate reporting on refugees, IDPs and returnees concerns in accordance with the implementation of the R-ARCSS,” said CEPO’s executive director, Edmund Yakani.

He said the training, to be held from 14-16 January, is expected to equip journalists with skills for accurate reporting on refugees, IDPs and returnees’ issues in the peace deal signed in September 2018.

“Through various survey reports of CEPO, it was realized that majority of the journalists have inadequate knowledge and skills on reporting on refugees, IDPs and returnees matters accurately,” he stressed.

The project was designed by CEPO’s program of partnership with journalists on R-ARCSS, aimed at empowering journalists with knowledge and skills to consistency and accurately report on refugees and returnees during the peace accord implementation.

To be conducted in all the country’s states, Yakani said the three-day training would influence the upcoming African Union (AU) head of states and governments from the 32nd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) will take place from 15 January to 11 February 2019, under the theme “Refugees, Returnees and Internally Displaced Persons: Towards Durable Solutions to Forced Displacement in Africa”.

“A written petition will be presented to the African Union South Sudan mission to be shared at its summit on matters related to South Sudanese refugees, IDPs and returnees settings,” he added.

The conflict in war-torn South Sudan has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions since it broke out in mid-December, 2013. Also, at least two million people, according to the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR), are internally displaced within South Sudan.

(ST)