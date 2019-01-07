Government parties to rally in support of Sudanese president



January 6, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese political forces allied to the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) announced they will organize a rally to support President Omer al-Bashir after nearly three-week protests calling him to step down.

The leader of the Liberation and Justice Party, Bahr Idris Abu Garda said that a committee of political forces tasked to deal with the crisis formed by the national dialogue parties decided to organize the rally next Wednesday under the name of "Sudan’s support" at the Green Square in Khartoum.

Abu Garda who is a former Darfur rebel leader further said the meeting would be addressed by President al-Bashir and a number of party leaders and political forces.

Speaking in a news conference on Sunday, he pointed out that the step comes in the context of supporting the cohesion of the state to resolve the ongoing crisis, especially issues related to corruption, shortage of fuel and cash as well as the hike in bread price.

This rally coincides with another protest, the opposition forces to organize his time to the National Assembly to hand over a memorandum to the parliament speaker calling on the government to step down.

On Sunday evening there were unconfirmed reports saying the rally of support to President al-Bashir was moved to the Martyrs Square in Khartoum nearby the presidency as the Green Square is located not far from the parliament.

Some commentators called to protect the peaceful protesters against the government and to give them the same treatment as the demonstrations supporting the regime.

The Sudanese authorities ban the anti-government protests in the country. The security forces killed, according to the government 19 were killed people while to opposition say the death toll reached 40 people.

Also, hundreds of opposition leaders and activists are arrested without charge or trial.

(ST)