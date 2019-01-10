Mo calls on Sudan’s al-Bashir to go



January 10, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The head of Mo Ibrahim Foundation called on President Omer al-Bashir to step down and hand over power to ensure a peaceful end to the three-week nationwide unrest against his government.

The call of the Sudanese British national comes in reaction to the continued anti-government demonstration in the different parts of the country three weeks ago.

“The message is clear…they [the government] have been rejected now, completely rejected by the people. This is everywhere, in all the towns in Sudan people are coming out and saying: enough is enough,” Mo said in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

“Please, accept a peaceful transition of power and go in peace,” further stressed Mo whose foundation seeks to promote leadership and governance in Africa.

Analysts in Khartoum say Omdurman protest on Wednesday has changed the dynamic of the protests which now is growing to become an uprising. However, they said this should be confirmed with the upcoming protests.

Previously it was agreed that the government remained in control of the situation as its forces and militiamen dispersed the protests.

However, on Wednesday, the protesters reached the National Assembly their final destination to call on the government to leave.

The protest, which took place after another rally organized by the government supporters, saw significant participation of women and workers besides the youth who used to take to the street during the past weeks.

In his speech on Wednesday, al-Bashir reiterated that he would not resign and called on the opposition to prepare itself to participate in the upcoming national election in April 2020.

(ST)