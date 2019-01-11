Security agents arrest Sudanese parliamentarian



January 10, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - A Sudanese parliamentarian said she had been detained for hours by security service during the Omdurman protests on Wednesday and shouted against the regime during Thursday’s session in the National Assembly.

MP Nawal al-Khadr, a member of the Popular Congress Party (PCP) told reporters after the session she had been arrested by armed men in plain clothes some of them masked their face while she was waiting for her son to take her home at Alarbaeen street.

The parliament is located nearby Alarbaeen street where the demonstration took place on Thursday.

Nawal’s anti-government shouts raised a wave of discontent among supporters of the regime and the ruling National Congress Party who responded to her by saying "just remain," which is the parallel slogan of "just leave," created by advocates of change.

The MP said told reporters that the security elements first asked her to give them her mobile but when she refused they took her to a security office in Omdurman.

"I was detained for several hours in an office on Alarbaeen Street, although I informed them that I am a member of parliament. After that, I was released but after being insulted and humiliated".

However, the Speaker of the National Assembly Ibrahim Ahmed Omer rejected a demand by two MPs Abu al-Qasim Bartham and Siham Hassan to discuss Nawal’s detention and violation of her political immunity by the security officers as well as the killing of peaceful protesters.

Omer said the parliament cannot debate on the protests saying the house can raise the issue during Question Time or send written questions to the interior minister. Regarding Nawal’s detention, he said we verified that she had not been detained.

The PCP, an Islamist party led by Ali al-Haj is divided over its support to the government of President Omer al-Bashir despite their participation in the national dialogue government.

(ST)