 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 13 January 2019

Armed groups postpone Darfur peace talks in support of Sudan’s uprising

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

JEm leader Gibril Ihrahim speaks in a meeting held in Paris on 26 November 2017 (ST Photo)
January 12, 2019 (PARIS) - Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) leader Gibril Ibrahim said they declined the resumption of peace talks with the Sudanese government under the current demonstrations in Sudan hostile to the regime of President Omer al-Bashir.

On 6 December 2018, the Sudanese government and the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) and Sudan Liberation Movement-Minni Minnwi (SLM-MM) signed in Berlin a pre-negotiation agreement providing to resume peace talks in Qatar in January 2019.

Speaking in a meeting held in Paris to mark the 8th anniversary of Martyrs’ Day, Ibrahim disclosed they decided to not resume peace talks with the government while Sudanese have demonstrated across the country calling for regime change.

"They asked us to go to negotiate but we refused and said we cannot betray the Sudanese revolution at this critical moment," he said in a meeting room full of Sudanese chanting revolutionary slogans in support of the intifada.

Ibrahim who is also the deputy leader of the Sudan Call alliance which is one of the groups participating in the demonstration added they explained their reason for the postponement of the talks and convinced the international facilitators and mediators, pointing to their fear that the regime uses the negotiations in his propaganda to quell the revolution.

"We said that our partners and our members are in the regime’s prisons... More than 2,000 people were arrested, and even the detention facilities are full detainees and there is no place for newly arrested people so they beat them and transport them to places far from the urban areas and leave them."

Sudanese government security forces killed 24 protesters according to its own estimations and arrested over one thousand protesters. Also, hundreds are injured by live ammunition that the security forces used to disperse demonstrations.

Ibrahim hailed the Sudanese activists participating in the three-week protest movement, which takes place in several cities and described it as a "glorious revolution" that gave a "new meaning of martyrdom".

The head of the rebel group, which has been fighting the Sudanese government in Darfur since 2003, acknowledged that the marginalized regions in western Sudan are not massively involved in the current protest movement, despite some demonstrations taking place in Darfur’s major cities.

He said that this can be explained by their fear that the regime would be the repression of the regime forces would be toughest against them, or perhaps they feel that margin issues were not central to this protests movement.

So, he urged the opposition leaders to make the issue of the margin more visible in their agenda and to give more attention to their grievances.

He pointed out that the forces of the intifada need a new shift, and to develop its activities to declare a general strike and civil disobedience.

Further, he called on the opposition forces to send reassurance to regional and international parties that are fearful of the insurrectional movement and to neutralize those who are supportive for the regime.

Ibrahim reiterated the importance of ensuring the peaceful character of the protests saying it is "the strongest weapon", and pointed out that any resort to the violence will give the regime a pretext to strike the movement.

He pointed to the need to develop the unity of the opposition groups, provide the required leadership, and develop the Declaration of Freedom and Change opposition to a political charter to prepare a transitional programme.

The Declaration of Freedom and Change include the National Consensus Forces, the Sudan Call, Sudanese Professionals Association and the Gathering of Unionists in Opposition.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Al-Bashir’s pickaxe underlies economic downfall in Sudan 2019-01-07 19:49:21 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The destructive pickaxe of Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir and his Corrupt Entourage for the three decades are responsible for the Economic Downfall in Sudan and Not due to (...)

The Sudanese Tsunami 2019-01-07 08:01:14 The Only Way Forward is for Bashir to Step Down and a New Interim Democratic Arrangement Put in Place By Yasir Arman On Sunday, 6th of January, Sudan has witnessed one of the biggest (...)

You don’t need a title to be a Leader in your country.! 2019-01-06 05:31:16 By Daniel Abushery Daniel Some critics said; the longer the title the less important the job. If that’s true, then there are many people around who're working behind the scène to bring changes, (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Ethnic Murle politicians say enough to cattle raiding 2018-12-28 09:32:00 December 27, 2018 (JUBA) - Murle political leaders in Buma state have vowed to end the practice of cattle raiding and child abduction by individuals in the community. Jodi Jonglei, who is also (...)

CEPO: South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA): Stop politics of split and focus on R-ARCSS implementation 2018-12-26 09:53:29 26th December, 2018. South Sudan Opposition Alliance internal leadership change frication is disturbing and demoralizing public opinion. The big question CEPO is raising, will SSOA be a strong (...)

Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.