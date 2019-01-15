 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 15 January 2019

SPLM-IO denies defection of Gen Johnson Olony

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Gen Johnson Olony (file photo from edge.ug)
January 15, 2019 (JUBA) - The Sudan people’s Liberation Movement In Opposition (SPLM-IO) dismissed a recent press report claiming the defection of Gen Johnson Olony from the group as a result of his rejection of the revitalized peace agreement.

Two days ago an online news website has reported that Gen Olony rejects the peace pact because it didn’t addressee the cause of the Chollo people, and according he would not stop the war against the South Sudanese government.

Mabior Garang de Mabior, the chairperson of the SPLM-IO National Committee for Information and Public Relations, issued a statement on Tuesday denouncing the "unfounded allegations" by the "enemies of peace".

"This propaganda is intended by the enemies of peace to arouse tribal sentiments and in particular to provoke the subjects of the Collo Kingdom who are anxious regarding the issue of land grabbing in their territories," said Mabior.

He added that other communities in Raja, Mading Aweil and other areas share this frustration with the people of Collo Kingdom. And it is for this reason they vigilantly support the peace implementation process because it is the least costly way to resolve the issue.

Mabior was alluding to the contested 32 states federal system which would be reviewed by the Independent Boundaries Commission (IBC), in line with the revitalized pact.

"The Agwelek forces led by Gen Olony are part and parcel of the alliance that is the People’s Movement under Commander Dr Riek Machar Teny and shall together with the people, make any necessary decision. only after following the negotiated settlement to its culmination," he stressed.

Tribal leaders of Shilluk who are the third largest ethnic group of South Sudan say the government through its 32-states system gave their ancestral territories in the Upper Nile province to the Dinka communities.

The holdout groups which reject the revitalized agreement point to need for a federal system enabling the regions to manage the land ownership and giving them enough resources to develop it without intervention from the central government.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 15 January 22:05, by One people

    Five calls, and it has been identified as MTN jeinge. We need $ 1987690320/201320152018 you see how ignorant and unknowledgeable you are, I have gave you some numbers that you can divided by 2013,2015,2018 and your dumb ass have ignored it, if you calculate that numbers, you will find our country saving 0.00s are there that need attention. I beat you you want to go back again to read it. HAHAHAH

    repondre message

    • 15 January 22:05, by One people

      When your sorry ass go back to read those numbers again, you can come back and ask me where did I get those numbers from? I will allow you to ask me because your brain its so dumb and don’t know anything, that’s why you went back to re-read again, that mean you need to go back to school so you can make sure you know how to read everything on the paper and understand it all, idiot stupid,hahahah

      repondre message

  • 15 January 22:35, by One people

    MTN jeinge people or Salva Kiir has nothing to do with this propaganda that its escalating around the media against Gen Johnson Olony. This propaganda came from lutin and kawalat Rebels who are, I don’t wanna say their name because they already know themselves, and I know they’re going to attack me. RH, JAO-NE, ESN, ya la-wyta ya kawalat ya lutin ya gneeten intu ya klab ya shramet

    repondre message

    • 15 January 23:13, by Kush Natives

      This son of slave is totally retarded! Defecting to who and where by the way? What I know so far, he will end up getting assassinated somewhere in that jungles. He totally failed to get his land that he rebelled for back. So, what he’s still looking for?

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Al-Bashir’s pickaxe underlies economic downfall in Sudan 2019-01-07 19:49:21 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The destructive pickaxe of Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir and his Corrupt Entourage for the three decades are responsible for the Economic Downfall in Sudan and Not due to (...)

The Sudanese Tsunami 2019-01-07 08:01:14 The Only Way Forward is for Bashir to Step Down and a New Interim Democratic Arrangement Put in Place By Yasir Arman On Sunday, 6th of January, Sudan has witnessed one of the biggest (...)

You don’t need a title to be a Leader in your country.! 2019-01-06 05:31:16 By Daniel Abushery Daniel Some critics said; the longer the title the less important the job. If that’s true, then there are many people around who're working behind the scène to bring changes, (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Ethnic Murle politicians say enough to cattle raiding 2018-12-28 09:32:00 December 27, 2018 (JUBA) - Murle political leaders in Buma state have vowed to end the practice of cattle raiding and child abduction by individuals in the community. Jodi Jonglei, who is also (...)

CEPO: South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA): Stop politics of split and focus on R-ARCSS implementation 2018-12-26 09:53:29 26th December, 2018. South Sudan Opposition Alliance internal leadership change frication is disturbing and demoralizing public opinion. The big question CEPO is raising, will SSOA be a strong (...)

Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.