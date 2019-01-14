 
 
 
International community is willing to support South Sudan peace implementation: minister

South Sudanese government spokesperson Michael Makuei Lueth (Photo ST)

January 14 (JUBA) - The international community is now willing to support the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement, announced South Sudan government spokesperson on Monday.

Michael Makuei told reporters that the Troika countries including the United States, United Kingdom and Norway have positively responded to Juba call for support to the implementation process of the IGAD mediated peace agreement.

"They are positively responding and they are only waiting for us to avail them with our budget," Makuei said.

He stressed that the commitment that the peace partners have shown to signed deal and their efforts to create a conducive environment for its implementation have convinced them of their seriousness to reconcile.

Two days ago, SPLA-IO spokesperson Lam Paul Gabriel stated that the Joint Military Board (JMB) has decided to establish a pilot project for the for the troops’ cantonment and training in order to form the future unified national army.

He stressed they took this decision because the international community does not want to support the implementation of the security arrangements, so they decided to do what they can do to implement this crucial step of the pre-transitional arrangements.

Minister Makuei disclosed that his government has already prepared a budget of the Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU) which will be inaugurated next May.

He added that only the security arrangements implementation requires around 60million U.S. dollars.

The JMB agreed to form 11 divisions of the army, 3 divisions for the national security and around 3 divisions for the national police including other organized units.

The Troika countries which supported the peace process showed some reservations and concerns over the revitalized peace agreement.

They particularly pointed to the flow and unfinished issues in the security arrangements and particularly the forces unification process which needs special attention.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 15 January 02:58, by One people

    Very good and very nice work, now let’s move forward and let’s avoid negative comments by those lutin or those kawalat internet Rebels. I don’t wanna say those lutin names because they already know themselves.

    repondre message

    • 15 January 05:23, by Games

      One shit
      Stopped provoke Oppositions. Let the international community release the funds first and then says thanks to them later.

      repondre message

      • 15 January 08:25, by Pakuai

        One People,
        Only a South Sudanese fool who was living in different planet or under the rock would ever again welcome any donation or the so-called humanitarian bullsh*t from the US & the UK. Who doesn’t know in 2005, there was a donor conference that was done, Oslo, Norway. In which over 4.2 billion dollars>>>

        repondre message

        • 15 January 08:34, by Pakuai

          for reconstruction of South Sudan was pledged by many countries including all the Nordic countries, Germany, Canada, Australia, Japan and other countries. But when the then government of South Sudan asked that pledged money, the then of Southern Sudan was told the money was to help the immediate suffering refugees of Darfur>>>

          repondre message

          • 15 January 08:48, by Pakuai

            Can you fellows see? The US and her allies often lie through her teeth that it has provided South Sudan and the South Sudanese people with 11 billion dollars and 17 billion dollars since 2013 to late last year. Can any South Sudanese with a brain believe in these outrageous lies? Simple arithmetic fellows, 11+17 billion dollars = 28 billion dollars>>

            repondre message

            • 15 January 08:57, by Pakuai

              Fellows, we have on 11-12 million people. So where did the damn 11 billion and 17 dollars go fellows? You guess, there was n money in the first place. Fellows, I am not trying to say that South Sudan and South Sudanese people have not gotten humanitarian aid from the US or even the UK. But the evils are lying>>>

              repondre message

    • 15 January 06:42, by Eastern

      One People,

      Ya LUTI, was it the reason you have cowering away from this forum...?! If you understand some English language, what the internationla community wants to see is some tangible actions on the implementation of the shoddy agreement BEFORE they commit themself to the same. You can’t draw up a budget of over 100 million USD without making your own contributions...

      repondre message

      • 15 January 09:05, by Pakuai

        The US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs and some of their creepy allies in between think they can use their damn UN, humanitarian aid, donations, peacekeeping, human rights and dirty intrigues business bullsh*ts. And we have some of their puppets/stooges like Riek Machar, Lam Akol>>>

        repondre message

        • 15 January 09:22, by Pakuai

          Pagan Amuom, Majak Agoot, Thomas Cirillo and other bunch of traitors and thieves. Let the US go and spend their damn money on ’shutdown government’ and the UK ’shouLd go and spend their rubbish of theirs on their own (Brexit) and these countries can first of all go & solve their problems with their African Caribbeans & African Americans>>>

          repondre message

          • 15 January 09:38, by Pakuai

            Otherwise here in South Sudan, we will never ever allow any evil on earth into our country ever again. Reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. Who says we want these vermin’s in our country, who really says fellows? No one. By the SUDANTRIBUNEust stop putting words into other people’s mouths. This piece of propagandum. South Sudanese, prepare for a war. We are going to wipe the evils out our country & ov

            repondre message

  • 15 January 06:46, by Eastern

    ....where’s your contributions you filthy cattle camp champions? Kiir still has to show good stewardship of public reasources following the recent disappearnace of over 50 million USD under his nose. Why don’t you morons go to the Russians and the Chinese or indeed the Qatari National Bank to get them bankroll you? It is the Chinese and the Russians who always vote in your support to continue....

    repondre message

  • 15 January 06:49, by Eastern

    ....with VERY BAD governance while the Troika countries call for good governance and accountability. When we talk of the INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY, you have in mind only the Troika countries when it comes to FUNDING....When defending yourself in bad governance, you have the Chinese and Russians on your side. Poor fellows....!

    repondre message

    • 15 January 08:05, by Landlord

      Eastern,
      I fully agree with you. the maroons keep saying Americans are for regime change in south Sudan. When it comes to begging they first run to USA, as they mentioned without shame. Animals will never become humans whatever the case.

      repondre message

      • 15 January 09:48, by Pakuai

        Landlord,
        And what land are you piece of trash a landlord from? South Sudan? Your US, English people, their evil juus (so-called iisrael), their cloned so-called arabs, their gulf Arab of North Sudan and some of their evils are going to be bombed to near oblivion. I am the one who will help bomb North Sudan and the so-called Eastern Jerusalem and give it to Palestinian people>>>

        repondre message

        • 15 January 09:56, by Pakuai

          And kill Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu and caricature the evil on to be seen across the world that we are going to destroy the evils and there is going to be another H
          Holocaust against the evils. The will be no half of the so-called ethiopia (Abesha), and the whole of Djibouti, Saudi Arabia>>>

          repondre message

      • 15 January 10:17, by Pakuai

        Chap, have you heard or seen any South Sudanese go and beg any evil from the US, the UK and their allies? In fact the evils who write these nonsense are the US, CIA; British MI6, some criminals working for the UN, sleazy NGOs and even some of their creep allies here in our region. Fellows, War is here. That rail way *from Khartoum Way Acholdit to whole of South Sudan>>>

        repondre message

  • 15 January 08:05, by Joker Wizard

    Fellow country men, when positive signs are for S Sud, we should collectively support it. the issue of accountability will be the next move. we know much has perished in the names donors funds for poor people eaten by the elites. this country is for all of us and negative moves by any, I mean any body should be mentioned out. God save S.Sud.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

Latest Comments & Analysis


Latest Press Releases


