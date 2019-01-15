 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 15 January 2019

South Sudan journalist reports death threats over coverage of Sudan’s unrest

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Michael Christopher of Al-Watan newspaper (ST photo)
January 14, 2019 (JUBA) - Al-Watan editor-in-chief says she has received death threats after as a result for the support of the Arabic language newspaper to the ongoing unrest in Sudan against the government of President Omer al-Bashir.

Al-Watan newspaper has been already ordered by South Sudan’s Media Authority on 7 January to stop publishing articles about the ongoing protests in Sudan. However, the independent daily didn’t comply with the decision.

The authority also asked the Juba-based newspaper to publish an apology to the Sudanese embassy in Juba within 72 hours from the date of the warning letter, but the newspaper ignored the call.

"The day before yesterday, at 5:00 PM, I was received several calls from a masked number. After the fifth call, someone spoke to me saying that I had to stay away from dealing with the events in Sudan," Michael Christopher told Sudan Tribune on Monday.

The caller further warned Christopher that he should apologize to the Sudanese government within 72 hours, or he would pay for that, the journalist stressed.

The South Sudanese journalist was keen to not accuse any person or body in Juba but he said they noticed one of the five calls, the caller ID was not hidden and they identified it as an MTN-South Sudan telephone number.

It is not clear whether the South Sudanese authorities will investigate the death threats or not.

President Omer al-Bashir has been praised by many in South Sudan who say he accepted the independence of South Sudan and played a crucial role to convince the South Sudanese antagonists to end the war and strike a peace deal in September 2018.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Al-Bashir’s pickaxe underlies economic downfall in Sudan 2019-01-07 19:49:21 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The destructive pickaxe of Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir and his Corrupt Entourage for the three decades are responsible for the Economic Downfall in Sudan and Not due to (...)

The Sudanese Tsunami 2019-01-07 08:01:14 The Only Way Forward is for Bashir to Step Down and a New Interim Democratic Arrangement Put in Place By Yasir Arman On Sunday, 6th of January, Sudan has witnessed one of the biggest (...)

You don’t need a title to be a Leader in your country.! 2019-01-06 05:31:16 By Daniel Abushery Daniel Some critics said; the longer the title the less important the job. If that’s true, then there are many people around who're working behind the scène to bring changes, (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Ethnic Murle politicians say enough to cattle raiding 2018-12-28 09:32:00 December 27, 2018 (JUBA) - Murle political leaders in Buma state have vowed to end the practice of cattle raiding and child abduction by individuals in the community. Jodi Jonglei, who is also (...)

CEPO: South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA): Stop politics of split and focus on R-ARCSS implementation 2018-12-26 09:53:29 26th December, 2018. South Sudan Opposition Alliance internal leadership change frication is disturbing and demoralizing public opinion. The big question CEPO is raising, will SSOA be a strong (...)

Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.