Russia says Wagner paramilitary are in Sudan but not to quell protests

Wagner military spotted in Khartoum streets during last December protests (phot activists)

January 15, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Russia has officially dismissed reports that military of the private group, Wagner, are taking part in the Sudanese government efforts to quell the nearly four-week protests across the country.

"We declare with all responsibility that Russian experts from non-government structures do not participate in suppressing protests in Sudan, as some unscrupulous Western media claim," the Russian embassy in Khartoum said.

The Embassy’s spokesperson told the semi-official Russian news agency Sputnik that the purpose of this "fake" report is to "demonize our country and its foreign policy".

The Russian diplomat referred explicitly to a report The Times of London published several days ago citing opposition sources.

The embassy, however, didn’t elaborate on their mission in Sudan.

The Sudanese Interior Minister Ahmed Bilal Osman refuted the report. He said it intended to offend his government, and the Sudanese riot police are in control of the situation.

Earlier, following the release of the photos of Russian military experts in Khartoum, a Sudanese official confirmed their presence in Sudan saying they are working on the National Intelligence and Security Services.

However, the source refused to disclose further details about their mission.

However, the same paramilitary Russian were spotted in Darfur and near the border with the Central African Republic.

(ST)

