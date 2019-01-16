 
 
 
Wednesday 16 January 2019

Britain urges Sudan to avoid use of violence against protesters

January 16, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - British Ambassador to Sudan Irfan Siddiq said he urged the Sudanese government to avoid violence with the protesters and to release the political detainees.

JPEG - 32.9 kb
UK’s Ambassador to Sudan Ifran Siddiq (Photo Foreign Office)

Siddiq met on Wednesday with the Sudanese Presidential Assistant Faisal Ibrahim and Foreign Minister El-Dirdeiry Mohamed Ahmed to discuss the increasing violence he government organs use against the protesters.

His meetings took place 24 hours before a large protest the opposition plans to hold on Thursday in five big towns across the country including the capital Khartoum to demand President Omer al-Bashir to leave.

During his meetings the British diplomat expressed his country’s "continuing concern about the response to peaceful protests," he said in a Tweet he posted after the meetings.

" No more use of force, credible investigations into killings, release of political detainees, freedom of media and respect for the sanctity of hospitals and work of medics all essential steps," he further stressed.

The Sudanese riot police and security forces used to open fire on peaceful protesters. As a result, the government admitted the death of 24 people but rights groups say the death toll has reached more than 40 people.

Further, the government detained over 816 people according to the interior minister but the activists speak about over 2000 detainees.

(ST)

