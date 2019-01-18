 
 
 
Sudan Unrest: government says determined to preserve security

Faisal Hassan Ibrahim
January 18, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Presidential Assistant Thursday defended the repressive policy against protesters saying his government is determined to quell the unrest in order to "maintain security and safety" of the people.

European Union, Troika country and UN human rights officials condemned the excessive use of force against the protesters and called on Khartoum to ensure freedoms.

Faisal Hassan Ibrahim who is also the deputy chairman of the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) met on Thursday with African diplomats in the Sudanese capital to brief them on the political situation in Sudan as protesters continue to take to the street since one month ago in different towns.

He told the diplomats that the freedoms of protest and expression are guaranteed by the constitution according to a number of regulations included in the law. He further said that "those who tried to exploit" the peaceful bread protests did not abide by these rules and procedures.

"Therefore, it is the right of the state to do its utmost to preserve the security and safety of citizens and their property," he further stressed.

The Sudanese government rejects calls for President Omer al-Bashir to leave saying the opposition has to prepare itself for the general election in April 2020. Also, it vowed to solve all the economic difficulties and to contain rampant inflation.

Faisal said the government has accomplished its role within the legal framework and didn’t transgress it.

Also, he asserted the government ability to overcome this crisis in the coming days.

UN CONDEMNS EXCESSIVE VIOLENCE

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet Thursday condemned the excessive use of force against protesters and called on the government to protect the exercise by all of their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

“I am very concerned about reports of excessive use of force, including live ammunition, by Sudanese State Security Forces during large-scale demonstrations in various parts of the country since 19 December. The Government needs to ensure that security forces handle protests in line with the country’s international human rights obligations by facilitating and protecting the right to peaceful assembly,” said Bachelet.

She further underlined that Sudan as a State party to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights since 1986, is obliged to take all necessary measures intended to prevent arbitrary deprivations of life by their law enforcement officials.

The UN official went further to propose the deployment of an international team to Sudan, to advice the authorities and help ensure they act in accordance with the country’s international human rights obligations.

(ST)

