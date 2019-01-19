Al-Bashir, Deby discuss Sudan-Chad cooperation



January 18, 2019 (KHARTOUM) The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir and his Chadian counterpart Idris Deby Friday have discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and promote cooperation in all fields.

Deby stopped over at Khartoum airport on Friday on his way back home from Addis Ababa. He was met at the airport by al-Bashir and a number of ministers and officials.

The meeting also discussed regional and international issues of common concern particularly regarding the promotion of regional security and stability.

Since five weeks, Sudan’s embattled leader is facing ongoing street protests decrying worsening economic conditions and demanding that he step down.

In January 2010, Sudan and Chad signed a normalization agreement ending a long history of mutual hostility in which both sides provided support to each other’s insurgents.

A joint border force has been deployed along the joint border in 2010 in line with a deal to stop support to rebel groups and cross-border attacks.

(ST)