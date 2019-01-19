NAS rebels say government prepares for new attacks in South Sudan’s Equatoria



Janvier 19, 2019 (JUBA) - A holdout group rebel group accused the South Sudanese government of preparing to attack their positions in Central Equatoria, stressing that the accusations of assaults on civilians aimed actually to tarnish their image and manipulate the region to support it.

In a statement released on Friday, the National Salvation Front of Thomas Cirilo (NAS-TC) dismissed a joint statement made by the government army (SSPDF) chief of staff and its peace partner the SPLA-IO deputy chief of staff that the non-signatory group "is a big threat to peace", saying it looted properties and raped women.

"The Office of Chief of Staff for National Salvation Front/Army, categorically refute such irresponsible statement by these two military leaders and view these expressions as baseless and bare threats. NAS, instead is a genuine peace stakeholder which is trying to contribute together with other like-minded opposition groups in bringing just and viable lasting peace in South Sudan," said Gen Fa,izi Ismail Fatur, the NAS army chief of staff.

Also, Fatur refuted claims that they loot civilians and rape women saying " this is a regime-propaganda to tarnish the good image of NAS." Before to accuse the government forces of committing such abuse against civilians.

The rebel commander further said that his group has a clear position on the "flawed" peace deal known from all the parties, besides their commitment to the cessation of hostilities agreement.

"NAS military leadership would like to inform the people of South Sudan IGAD, UNIMISS, TROIKA and the international community that, the tribal regime of Salva Kiir in Juba is preparing for dry season offensive especially in Central Equatoria State," he added.

He said they follow closely the troop’s movements in Lo’bonok, Limbe, Yei, Morobo, Maridi and Mundiri, Torit and Kapoeta.

"For this reason, the regime is trying to mobilize regional and international support to legitimize its dry season offensive," he stressed.

Fatur warned that the resumption of war is not a "viable option" for Juba because they would not defeat NAS fighters, as he said. War only "be catastrophic to the already dire humanitarian condition in the country".

In December 2018, IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan met with South Sudan National Democratic Alliance (SSNDA) which gathers the non-signatory groups.

The SSNDA pledged to hand over "a formal position paper on the concerns and reservations about the peace agreement" and reiterated its commitment to the cessation of hostilities agreement of 21 December 2017.

The IGAD has to decide on whether it will open the peace agreement for negotiations or would seek to convince them to sign the deal with some pledge to consider their demand for a genuine federal system during the transitional period.

(ST)