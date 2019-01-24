Sudan, Jordan discuss military cooperation

January 23, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Army’s Chief of General Staff Kamal Abdel-Marouf on Wednesday has discussed with his Jordanian counterpart military cooperation between the two armies.

Sudan’s defence minister Awad Ahmed Ibn Ouf (Photo SUNA)

Following the talks Wednesday in Khartoum, Abdel-Marouf said the meeting discussed various areas of cooperation including security, intelligence, training, joint military exercises, counterterrorism and exchange of information.

He described the talks as fruitful, saying military cooperation between the two sides would promote bilateral relations in the various areas.

For his part, Jordan Army’s Chief of General Staff Mahmoud Freihat said the meeting discussed cooperation in a number of important issues including military industry and food security.

He pointed out to the need to benefit from the vast agricultural areas in Sudan to achieve strategic gains, saying the talks would produce a positive outcome for both countries.

