Sudan, Jordan discuss military cooperation

January 23, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Army’s Chief of General Staff Kamal Abdel-Marouf on Wednesday has discussed with his Jordanian counterpart military cooperation between the two armies.
- Sudan’s defence minister Awad Ahmed Ibn Ouf (Photo SUNA)
Following the talks Wednesday in Khartoum, Abdel-Marouf said the meeting discussed various areas of cooperation including security, intelligence, training, joint military exercises, counterterrorism and exchange of information.
He described the talks as fruitful, saying military cooperation between the two sides would promote bilateral relations in the various areas.
For his part, Jordan Army’s Chief of General Staff Mahmoud Freihat said the meeting discussed cooperation in a number of important issues including military industry and food security.
He pointed out to the need to benefit from the vast agricultural areas in Sudan to achieve strategic gains, saying the talks would produce a positive outcome for both countries.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Try Dong Samuel Luak or release him now 2019-01-22 15:59:31 By Nhial T. Tutlam, PhD* Exactly two years ago, my cousin and mentor Dong Samuel Luak, was abducted from Nairobi, where he was living as a refugee. Mr Dong Samuel Luak is a human rights lawyer (...)
What options are available for President Bashir of Sudan? 2019-01-20 21:43:26 By Luka Kuol Sudan is one of the few African countries whose citizens pioneered post-independence popular uprisings in 1964 and 1985 that forced the ruling military regimes to step down. The (...)
Tasgut Bass is the buzzword and a slogan of the Sudanese uprising 2019-01-20 21:38:57 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the background of the progressive escalation of the Sudanese popular revolution, despite the use of the regime of Omer al-Bashir of the lethal (...)
MORE