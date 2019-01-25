 
 
 
Saudi Arabia reiterates support for Sudan stability

Saudi Commerce Minister Al-Qasabi talks to the press after a meeting with Sudanese president on 24 Jan 2019 (ST Photo)
January 24, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - A Saudi delegation led by the minister of commerce and investment was in Khartoum on Thursday to reiterate the Kingdom’s support for the stability of Sudan.

The move was part of the regional support to the regime of President Omer al-Bashir which is facing protests calling for his resignation as a result of the rampant inflation and shortage of basic commodities.

The visiting delegation led by Saudi Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasabi met with President Omer al-Bashir on Thursday.

"The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques affirmed that the security and stability of Sudan are part of the security and stability of the Kingdom," said Al-Qasabi after meeting al-Bashir as a Royal Court special envoy.

He added that Sudan is a neighbour and brother country that has historical relations with the Kingdom. He stressed that the Sudanese president has a personal relationship with the King and the Crown Prince.

The visiting minister went further to say that the visit comes within the directives of the King and the Crown Prince to strengthen relations between the two countries and discuss economic and investment issues through a clear plan of action including visits of businessmen.

The Kingdom had promised economic support for Sudan but Khartoum refusal to sever relations with Doha cooled bilateral relations despite the participation of Sudanese army in the Saudi led military coalition in Yemen.

Al-Bashir was in Doha on Wednesday hoping for financial support for his government to overcome the current crisis.

(ST)

