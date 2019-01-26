 
 
 
Donors must resist Juba calls to fund South Sudan implementation process: PDM

SPLM-IO leader Machar and President Kiir ink the goevrance agreement in Khartoum on 5 August 2018 (Photo Ugandan Presidency)
January 25, 2019 (JUBA) - The non-signatory People’s Democratic Movement (PDM) as called on the international donors to abstain from funding the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement until a new deal is struck to address the route-causes of the conflict.

The South Sudanese government, as well as the IGAD-led Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) and other mechanisms, have called for international support to the costly implementation of the peace pact which will last for three years.

The main donor countries the U.S., UK, and Norway (Troika countries) however stressed that the Juba must prove its commitment to the peace process and support "robust security and enforcement mechanisms, checks on executive and majority power, and the transparent use of resources for the benefit of all South Sudanese".

However, the South Sudanese government dedicated only one hundred million South Sudanese pounds and one million dollars.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, PDM leader Hakim Dario said that four months since the signing of the agreement the government of President Salva Kiir still refuses to fund the implementation of the security arrangements which is crucial for the transition period that should begin in May 2019.

He further said the government continue to appoint its supporters and spend huge amounts of money but allowed one million dollar and hundred million South Sudanese pounds (nearly a half million dollar) for the implementation process.

He further recalled that "the government dished out U$16,000,000 to its supporters in the parliament to buy personal cars, but now it says it has only U$1.6 million" for the implementation process.

"The PDM appeals to the donors and the international community to resist the call by the kleptocratic and ethnically-based government in Juba for financial support for the flawed R-ARCSS implementation," he added.

"The flawed R-ARCSS needs to be re-opened to put the people first, address the root causes of conflict and re-make R-ARCSS for power sharing between the peoples of Equatoria, Upper Nile and Bahr al Ghazal," he added.

On Wednesday, Foreign Deputy Minister Deng Dau Malek disclosed that the government effectively transferred one million dollars and 100 million pounds into the National Pre-Transitional Committee (NPTC)’s account.

Commenting on this announcement on Thursday, German Ambassador to South Sudan Jan Hendrik said the government has to pay more to ensure the needed implementation of the pre-transitional period measures including the security arrangements.

"This is a South Sudanese peace agreement. 100 million SSP and $1 million. This is very little money," said Hendrik.

He further said that the government has to draw lessons from the past and to show more transparency in the management of the public funds.

(ST)

  • 26 January 06:52, by Mayendit

    The world should not listen to those holdout Oppositions such as Dr. Hakim Dario and Thomas Cirillo. These two rebels leaders and many others are absolutely people of interest who are part of the problems and they have no solution to the conflict. If they were real human perhaps, they should have followed what the majority agrees in Khartoum and Addis Ababa. These traitors will have no future.

  • 26 January 07:05, by Mayendit

    Dr. Hakim Dario and Thomas Cirillo must be inform that, the South Sudanese people are not stupid and they are not like an Old South Sudanese who were being fools 30 years ago. I am very sure some PhD holders and many others generals in South Sudan will have no good future because the young people are now recording all background of rebels leaders and the people who thinks as educated but fools.

  • 26 January 07:14, by Eastern

    The donor community, MOSTLY WESTERN countries, cannot be seen WASTING taxpayers money....! Let Kiir extend the begging bowl, to RUSSIA, CHINA, VENEZUELA, et al....

    When it comes to funding the morons in Juba look west; for arms and other shoddy deals the morons look east. Fools...!

  • 26 January 07:18, by Mayendit

    Dr. Hakim Dario
    You have had obtaining your education outsider Africa and we thoughts people like you and many more South Sudanese educators should be the Top peacemakers in the new country unfortunately, there are indication about your skills, experience and the knowledge our people puts hope on you guys and this is very sad indeed. I couldn’t blame Thomas Cirillo because he is insider man.

