 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 26 January 2019

Sudan’s al-Bashir to visit Kuwait: spokesperson

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

January 25, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir would visit Kuwait to discuss regional issues of common concern, said government spokesperson Bishara Guma’a Aror

Since five weeks, Sudan’s embattled leader is facing ongoing street protests decrying worsening economic conditions and demanding that he step down.

In press statements on Friday, Aror said the visit comes within the framework of an Arab countries tour that al-Bashir started last week by visiting Qatar.

However, the spokesperson said no date has been fixed for the visit so far.

He added the visit would also discuss the bilateral relations between the two countries as well as Kuwait’s initiative to resolve the Gulf crisis, renewing Sudan’s support to the Kuwaiti efforts in this regard.

In June 2017, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt severed ties with Qatar accusing it of supporting Islamist terrorist groups and arch-foe Iran. But Doha vehemently denied the charges.

When the Gulf diplomatic crisis erupted on 5 June, Khartoum was the first to declare its support to the Kuwaiti mediation to end the rift.

The Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah up to now failed to bring the parties to the negotiating table or to broker a deal deescalating the tensions. But his efforts are supported by Arab countries and the international community.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Try Dong Samuel Luak or release him now 2019-01-22 15:59:31 By Nhial T. Tutlam, PhD* Exactly two years ago, my cousin and mentor Dong Samuel Luak, was abducted from Nairobi, where he was living as a refugee. Mr Dong Samuel Luak is a human rights lawyer (...)

What options are available for President Bashir of Sudan? 2019-01-20 21:43:26 By Luka Kuol Sudan is one of the few African countries whose citizens pioneered post-independence popular uprisings in 1964 and 1985 that forced the ruling military regimes to step down. The (...)

Tasgut Bass is the buzzword and a slogan of the Sudanese uprising 2019-01-20 21:38:57 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the background of the progressive escalation of the Sudanese popular revolution, despite the use of the regime of Omer al-Bashir of the lethal (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Ethnic Murle politicians say enough to cattle raiding 2018-12-28 09:32:00 December 27, 2018 (JUBA) - Murle political leaders in Buma state have vowed to end the practice of cattle raiding and child abduction by individuals in the community. Jodi Jonglei, who is also (...)

CEPO: South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA): Stop politics of split and focus on R-ARCSS implementation 2018-12-26 09:53:29 26th December, 2018. South Sudan Opposition Alliance internal leadership change frication is disturbing and demoralizing public opinion. The big question CEPO is raising, will SSOA be a strong (...)

Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.