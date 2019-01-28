 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 28 January 2019

A third party breaks partnership with al-Bashir regime, supports Sudanese protests

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

January 27, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Umma Federal Party (UFP) of Ahmed Babikir Nahar announced its withdrawal from the national consensus government and called on President Omer al-Bashir to step down pointing to the regime’s failure to provide the basic commodities to the people.

JPEG - 24.7 kb
Umma Federal Party’s leader Ahmed Babikir Nahar (file photo)

The National Front for Change (NFC) headed by Ghazi Salah al-Din and the Umma Party led by Mubarak al-Fadil al-Mahdi announced on Tuesday 2 January their solidarity with the nationwide protests condemning the deteriorating economic conditions before to demand al-Bashir to step down.

The UFP, which is formed by a group of Darfurian that broke away from the National Umma Party, denounced on Sunday the government’s failure to implement the outcome of the national dialogue process and the rampant corruption in the country.

The government has been unable to provide the minimum of services to the people while it spends few resources of the country in the sector of governance and administration, security services and the war against its own citizens, said a statement released on Sunday.

Also, the UFP leader Nahar held a press conference in Khartoum where he confirmed their decision to break the 10-year partnership with the ruling party.

He stressed that all the party’s representatives in the government are determined to resign immediately, and join the forces of change, as he said.

The UFP has one ministry in the national government, Ministry of Culture, three state ministries in Darfur region. Also, it has 8 MPs at the National Assembly, one MP at the Council of States, and several representatives in the legislative assemblies of a number of states.

REBELLIOUS MINISTERS

However, some UFP officials rejected the decision to quit the government institutions and join the opposition.

The party’s Political Secretary and Minister of Culture, Omer Suleiman held a news conference on the same day announcing they reject the decision, saying it was taken by Nahar alone.

"The decision to participate in the National Consensus Government was taken by the General Conference of the party and that the lower party organs do not have the right to decide to break the partnership," he said.

For his part, the assistant head of the party, Isaac Adam Bashir, told reporters that 30 leading members rejected the decision to the party’s chairman.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 28 January 08:52, by Kwacha Okonyomoi

    Fellow Sudanese be serious this time. Do not be scared of the NISS, RSF and the notorious Police forces of Omere El Bashir.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The embodiment of blackness 2019-01-27 22:14:07 By Anyiel Biong To strip your skin and rid yourself of blackness is an embodiment of what it means to be black in this world. I know many friends, cousins, mothers and aunties who are so (...)

Try Dong Samuel Luak or release him now 2019-01-22 15:59:31 By Nhial T. Tutlam, PhD* Exactly two years ago, my cousin and mentor Dong Samuel Luak, was abducted from Nairobi, where he was living as a refugee. Mr Dong Samuel Luak is a human rights lawyer (...)

What options are available for President Bashir of Sudan? 2019-01-20 21:43:26 By Luka Kuol Sudan is one of the few African countries whose citizens pioneered post-independence popular uprisings in 1964 and 1985 that forced the ruling military regimes to step down. The (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Ethnic Murle politicians say enough to cattle raiding 2018-12-28 09:32:00 December 27, 2018 (JUBA) - Murle political leaders in Buma state have vowed to end the practice of cattle raiding and child abduction by individuals in the community. Jodi Jonglei, who is also (...)

CEPO: South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA): Stop politics of split and focus on R-ARCSS implementation 2018-12-26 09:53:29 26th December, 2018. South Sudan Opposition Alliance internal leadership change frication is disturbing and demoralizing public opinion. The big question CEPO is raising, will SSOA be a strong (...)

Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.