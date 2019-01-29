 
 
 
NAS warns against possible attacks on its position by South Sudan army

SPLA soldiers stand to attention at a containment site outside Juba on April 14, 2016 (AFP Photo)
January 29, 2019 (JUBA) - The armed opposition National Salvation Front led by Thomas Cirilo (NAS-TC) once again accused the South Sudanese government of preparing to attack their positions in Yei and Roken and warned by they will not stand idly by.

A week ago, the non-signatory rebel group clashed with the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) in Mukaya Payam, North of Yei town, Yei-Maridi road, and in Rokon area West of the capital Juba on Juba-Maridi road.

Citing intelligence they gathered, NAS Spokesperson Suba Samuel Manase, In Yei the SSPDF will use the axe of Morobo, Lojulo to attack their positions in Oudabi and the other force will come from Kagulu , Ombasi to attack Kojiko.

While in Rokon, the army will attack NAS positions in Wounduruba and Katigiri.

"These forces shall be supported by SPLM IO in Kediba who were already directed to attack NAS positions at Kediba and Minga in Mundri areas of Western Equatoria," he added.

The government army and NAS commanders accuse each other of attacks on civilians, rape and looting.

The increasing clashes take place despite the signing of a cessation of hostilities agreement on 21 December 2017.

In a separate development, Manase accused the government troops in Magwi County of carrying out search operations against civilians accusing them of being NAS sympathizers.

He said several civilians were arrested, tortured and sent to detention centres in Torit. It further vowed to repel the attacks in right of self-defence and to defend civilians

"We urge UNIMIS, CTSAMM, IGAD, TROIKA and the international community to pay attention to these crimes and violations being committed by these tribal militias of Salva Kiir," stressed Manase.

(ST)

  • 29 January 23:40, by Pakuai

    "that NAS-TC rebels" have positions in Yei river and Rokon? Where does SUDANTRIBUNE got this piece of nonsense from? And why does this so-called NAS rebels turnout to be the first to complaint when they are ones refusing to join the South Sudanese peace wagon? Well I see, the SUDANTRIBUNE has propagandists have started where they were before the current mess-lapping up propaganda after propaganda to spur their South Sudanese fools>>>

    repondre message

    • 29 January 23:56, by Pakuai

      to fight each others with aimless wars until kingdom come while expecting foreign aid and donations to keep their aimless wars going! Here we go! By the way, does Mr. Thomas Cirillo knows that there was one of the SPLM/A finest boy, Mr. George Author Deng who contributed superiorly to the liberation of our country and our people than many of our losers who have forgotten what we took up arms for against North Sudan? And Mr. George Author Deng has joined William Deng Nhial battalion (as our mesh al shab) often banter about>>>>

      repondre message

Comment on this article



