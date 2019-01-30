Sudanese government releases 186 protesters

January 29, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese authorities on Tuesday have released 186 detainees captured during the ongoing protests against the regime of president Omer al-Bashir.

Salah Gosh, NISS General Director (Reuters/file photo)

In a statement seen by Sudan Tribune, the Information Ministry said the director of the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) Salah Abdalla Gosh has issued a decision to release all detained protesters.

However, according to information received by Sudan Tribune from multiple sources, the decision doesn’t include the release of opposition leaders and activists.

In statements to Sudan TV aired on Tuesday evening after their release, some detainees stated that Gosh met them and asked about their personal problems and vowed to resolve in the upcoming days.

The authorities did not give the exact number of the protesters detained in the capital, Khartoum and the various states but rights groups say more than 1000 protesters including political leaders, activists, students and journalists have been detained.

The decision comes after a visit of the spy-chief to a number of detention centres including Al-Huda Prison in Khartoum’s twin city of Omdurman on Tuesday.

Large protests have been ongoing across Sudanese cities since 19 December. The demonstrations first began over fuel shortages and a hike in food prices but have now morphed into full-fledged protests calling for al-Bashir to step down.

The Sudanese government has confirmed the deaths of 29 people in the course of the protests but other credible reports including from Amnesty International suggest the death toll is nearly twice as high.

