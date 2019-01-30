South Sudan peace monitoring body calls for restraint in Yei

January 30, 2019 (JUBA) - The Reconstituted Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC) urges restraint on all sides, following report about military build up in Yei River State where the South Sudanese army clashes regularly with the holdout rebel National Salvation Front (NAS).

On Tuesday NAS led by Thomas Cirilo said the South Sudanese army was massing troops in Mukaya Payam, North of Yei town, Yei-Maridi road, and in Rokon area West of the capital Juba on Juba-Maridi road.

Also, the South Sudan National Democratic Alliance (SSNDA) which gathers NAS and other non-signatory groups said the South Sudan People Defence Forces (SSPDF) in collaboration with SPLM/A-IO forces prepare to attack its forces and positions in Yei River State and Mundri in Western Equatoria.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the RJMEC underlined that the peace implementation process is at a "critical phase". Also, it pointed out that the continued observation of the ceasefire is a matter of high national importance.

"RJMEC therefore, urges all Parties to grasp firmly the IGAD-led diplomatic process and allow the full implementation of the peace agreement," said the statement.

On 21 October, NAS led by Thomas Cirilo said they repulsed an attack by the South Sudanese government forces and clashed with them in two separate positions in Yei River and the Jubek States.

The group further said that the government forces assaulted their position in Mukaya Payam, North of Yei town on Saturday 19 January.

Juba accuses the NAS fighters of attacking civilians, looting their properties and sexual and gender-based violence as well as other violations of human rights.

The rebel umbrella said they learnt with dismay the arrest and torture of activists and opponents in Magwe area by government forces on the "false" pretext they support the opposition forces.

Also, the SSNDA renewed its commitment to the cessation of hostilities agreement of 21 December 2017, adding they reserve themselves the right to protect "protect its positions, our people and their properties".

