Sudanese security arrests Mariam al-Mahdi for several hours

January 30, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) on Wednesday has detained the deputy chairman of the opposition National Umma Party (NUP) Mariam al-Mahdi for several hours.

NUP deputy president Marriam al-Mahdi (R) speaks in a press conference after her released in Omdurman on 9 September 2014 (ST)

Large protests have been ongoing across Sudanese cities since 19 December. The demonstrations first began over fuel shortages and a hike in food prices but have now morphed into full-fledged protests calling for al-Bashir to step down.

The Sudanese government has confirmed the deaths of 29 people in the course of the protests but other credible reports including from Amnesty International suggest the death toll is nearly twice as high.

In a WhatsApp message following her release, al-Mahdi said a NISS force came to her house on Wednesday morning and took her to the NISS headquarters.

“I waited there for about two hours and after that, they took me to meet the NISS director who interrogated me and I was released at about 2:30 pm (local time)” she wrote

Sudan Tribune learnt that the NISS director in Khartoum has focused during the interrogation with al-Mahdi on her party’s relationship with the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA).

It is noteworthy that the NISS was unable to reach the leadership of the SPA which is an umbrella organization of independent professional unions spearheading the anti-government protests that have rocked the country for six weeks demanding the removal of the regime of president Omer al-Bashir.

The deputy chairman of the NUP further said all intimidation attempts will not deter her party and the opposition forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change (DFC) from seeking to overthrow the regime.

She added it is better for the regime and its institutions to respond immediately to the demands of the Sudanese people before shedding more blood.

Earlier this month, the SPA and the opposition groups including the National Consensus Alliance, Sudan Call and the Unionist Gathering launched the DFC which calls on al-Bashir to step down and the removal of his regime.

(ST)