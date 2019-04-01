 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 1 April 2019

U.S. renews concern over arbitrary detention of Sudanese protesters

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

U.S. Charge d'Affaires Steven Koutsis paid a visit to Youssef Siddiq after his release on 31 March - (US Embassy photo)
March 31, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The United States on Sunday has renewed its concern over the continued use of extra-judicial detentions in response to the largely peaceful protests in Sudan.

On Sunday, U.S. Charge d’Affaires Steven Koutsis visited 88-year-old opposition leader and human rights activist, Siddiq Youssef, in his family home in Omdurman on the occasion of his release

In a press release on Sunday, U.S. embassy in Khartoum said Youssef was held in detention for 88 days without charges.

“No one should be subjected to this harsh treatment for merely holding and expressing views that differ from those of the government” read the statement

The embassy expressed concern over the detention of the Sudanese activists, saying “incarcerating opposition party leaders, civil society activists, and journalists contradict the Government of Sudan’s call for an open and inclusive dialogue on Sudan’s future”.

“The en masse and arbitrary detentions of peaceful protestors is a counterproductive response to legitimate grievances and the exercise of Sudanese’ constitutional rights to free expression that further undermine human rights in Sudan” further read the statement

The embassy urged the Sudanese government “to end the practice of broad detentions”, saying “any person who is detained deserves a quick judicial determination on whether criminal charges will be filed”.

“All detainees should be afforded immediate visits by family and legal counsel. We again call on the Government of Sudan to establish a productive, non-violent response to the protests and to pursue a constructive dialogue on political transition” said the embassy

Deadly protests have rocked Sudan since December 19, with demonstrators holding nationwide rallies calling on President Omer al-Bashir to resign.

The government said 31 people have died in the violence, while other credible reports including from Human Rights Watch says at least 51 people have been killed. Also, dozens of demonstrators have been injured and hundreds arrested during the protests.

Last November, Khartoum and Washington signed a framework agreement for Sudan removal from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism; accordingly, Khartoum has to ensure freedoms and fundamental democratic reforms.

Last February, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed hope that calls by Sudanese people for regime change will be heard.

Also, during his visit to Khartoum last month, the Senior Director for Africa at the National Security Council (NSC) and Special Assistant to the U.S. President Cyril Sartor called for the need to ensure freedoms in Sudan.

He pointed out that he understands that “Sudan is going through a complex transition”, calling on the government to “respect the right of people to express themselves peacefully”.

However, the U.S. official stressed that “there are no external solutions to be imposed on Sudan”.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan: Peace without justice is only a ceasefire 2019-04-01 04:28:25 Ken Scott It’s sad and makes me angry that South Sudan continues to be such a tragic place. There are a lot of good people there — millions — suffering horribly. Those who might have heard about a (...)

For inclusive participation in South Sudan governance 2019-03-30 05:48:14 By Beny Gideon Mabor A young man or woman who has a good memory to keep stories can sit around the table with elders”. African proverb The Republic of South Sudan is the youngest member state (...)

Nile Basin: Putting Water at the heart of regional transformation 2019-03-27 09:31:07 By Deo-Guide Rurema World Water Day, on March 22 every year is about focusing attention on the importance of water. This year’s celebration coincides with The Year of the Nile Basin, as declared (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan Protests: Investigate the custodial death of three University students 2019-03-13 12:53:14 The African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS) Sudan Protests: Urgent call for investigations into the custodial death of three University students and alleged torture of detainees by (...)

The Alliance for Restoration of Sudanese Workers Trade Unions Joins the Declaration of Freedom and Change 2019-03-10 21:16:50 PRESS RELEASE For immediate release 10 th March 2019 The Alliance for Restoration of Sudanese Workers Trade Unions announced on Sunday 10th March that it was joining the revolutionary forces (...)

Ethnic Murle politicians say enough to cattle raiding 2018-12-28 09:32:00 December 27, 2018 (JUBA) - Murle political leaders in Buma state have vowed to end the practice of cattle raiding and child abduction by individuals in the community. Jodi Jonglei, who is also (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.