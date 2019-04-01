 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 1 April 2019

South Sudan vows support to Sudan’s embattled president

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Tut Gatluak (C) speaks to reporters in Juba (file photo)
March 31, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir on Sunday announced the opening of all border crossing points between his country and South Sudan.

On Sunday, South Sudan’s Presidential Advisor Tut Galwak conveyed an oral message from President Salva Kiir Mayardit to al-Bashir pertaining to ways to enhance bilateral relations.

In press statements following his meeting with al-Bashir, Galwak said the message underscores South Sudan’s government and people support to al-Bashir against conspiracies and foreign intervention.

He pointed out that al-Bashir is the sponsor of the South Sudan peace agreement, saying he briefed him on the progress of peace and the security situation in South Sudan.

Galwak added the joint cooperation on oil is progressing well to benefit the economies of both nations, saying South Sudan is part and parcel of Sudan.

He pointed out that arrangements are underway to hold a meeting between Kiir and al-Bashir in Juba soon.

Sudan’s embattled president is facing protests that erupted on 19 December 2018 decrying worsening economic conditions and demanding that he step down.

South Sudan seceded from Sudan on July 9th, 2011 following a referendum on whether the semi-autonomous region should remain a part of the country or become independent. 99% of the southern voters chose independence.

But, in 2013 the country was plunged into civil war killing tens of thousands of people and displacing millions.

In September 2018, al-Bashir played a cardinal role to strike a peace agreement ending five years of civil war in South Sudan.

However, the peace agreement is seen as a "work in progress" because it delays the settlement of major issues for the pre-transitional and the transitional period including the security arrangements and the federal system.

South Sudan fears that the ongoing unrest in Sudan might affect implementation of the revitalized peace agreement and destabilize the country.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 1 April 01:27, by One people

    Very good! We South Sudanese people with Al-Bashir, because al-Bashir did not create any war in Sudan, the war was already there before Al-Bashir take the office of the public of Sudan. The people who brought Al-Basher into the public office in Sudan they are the one who we have a problem with. Al-Bashir trying to create peace in the whole Sudan now... Why they came out after 30yrs?

    repondre message

    • 1 April 01:50, by One people

      My advice to our people and our government is to keep quiet and watch what is going on and wait for what is coming.

      Thank you!

      repondre message

  • 1 April 06:34, by Eastern

    Hahahahaha....! Just look at the mouth of these four men from South Sudan....

    repondre message

  • 1 April 06:53, by Chiir

    What support?

    repondre message

    • 1 April 07:35, by Pakuai

      Ciir,
      "What support" Nothing chap. In fact most of our government officials are just bunch of seat warmers and losers who don’t have a clear agendum what they after. Was it not Omar Hassan El Bashir who used to airdrop weapons & munitions to Mr. Riek Machar in 2014? Was it not Mr. Hassan El Bashir who sent a convoy of food trucks to his Riek Machar rebels in Bentiu in 2014?>>>

      repondre message

      • 1 April 07:49, by Pakuai

        Was it not Mr. Hassan El Bashir who called the SPLA soldiers insects in 2012 after we captured Panthou/Heglig after series of provocations? Was it not Mr. Hassan El Bashir who reneged on our Ngok Dinka/Jieng vote? Was it not Mr. Hassan El Bashir still occupying parts of our territories? Was it not Mr. Hassan El Bashir keeping his best allies of Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol and their>>>

        repondre message

        • 1 April 07:58, by Pakuai

          commanders in Khartoum as his bargaining chips and blackmails over South Sudan and South Sudanese people? And so on and so forth. By the way, what is being played over North Sudan if a foreign conspiracy just like what was being played over here over South Sudan. South Sudanese with brains are way ahead of this foreign conspiracy. But some of losers who have sold themselves and their souls won’t>>

          repondre message

          • 1 April 08:09, by Pakuai

            know this. In fact the foreign conspirators behind the current mess in South Sudan don’t want Mr. Omar Hassan El Bashir out of power, they want Mr. Hassan El Bashir to stop the flow of Eritereans, Abeshas (so-called ethiopians), Somalians and other so-called sub Saharan Africans from going to Libya and cross Mediterranean sea to Italy and to other European countries>>>

            repondre message

            • 1 April 08:19, by Pakuai

              Or the so-called Sub Saharan Africans from going evil juus (so-called israel) and gulf Arab states countries and North Sudan is being paid by the European and gulf Arab states to stop the movement of those immigrants. Benjamin Nyetanyahu even pay Rwanda. Many Sub Saharan African infiltrators are given US$ 3000 and shipped to Rwanda and told to come to South Sudan, their Terra Nullus!!>>>

              repondre message

              • 1 April 08:30, by Pakuai

                These empty heads and uglies don’t know these dirty schemes being played over our country and our people by the people they often call their allies or uncles. But if you tell these losers the truth, then they will scream at you ’JAANGS’ but lawlessness lifestyles and believe their Ngundeng Buong magician superstitions has been a snag to South Sudan & South Sudanese people progress ever since>>>

                repondre message

                • 1 April 08:57, by Pakuai

                  And they will not read the South Sudanese people’s lips that lawless lifestyles isn’t being entertained some of these days. They should tell their laziee to move out of these filthy so-called UN compounds and farm their damn land to grow their own damn food. Because we we are going to bomb the UN, the NGOs and everything that is connected to evil white Americans, English people, their cloned>>>

                  repondre message

  • 1 April 07:35, by Eastern

    With those same ugly mouths, these goons castigated Omar Bashir in not so distant past! Those same ugly mouths are now being used to canvass support for Bashir when doing so is the only way for the bloodsuckers to drain motherland South Sudan of her oil resources. Oh Tut Kew!

    repondre message

    • 1 April 07:56, by Landlord

      Eastern,
      you are right, such ugly mouth can not even pronounce the word support. they easily mention war.

      repondre message

    • 1 April 08:37, by jubaone

      Eastern, Landlord
      This NCP agent turned SPLM is nothing but a pot-bellied ill-fed and near-to idiot is a bitter reminder how street urchins have bootlicked their way to becoming statesmen. How pathetic is such a nyagat who hasn’t lost a tear when his own Nuers where slaughtered like goats in Juba. How pathetic it is that his relatives still languish in PoCs while he feasts!

      repondre message

      • 1 April 08:43, by jubaone

        Eastern, Landlord, Rhino
        Lets stop this SS nonsense and focus more on Equatoria. The more we cherish SS, the more jienges, nyagats and all the rest of them become complacent and relax cuz they can be accommodated, fed and squat peacefully in Equatoria. No. They must get their butts moving to develop their areas. Peace has come. UNMISS must close down PoC and repatriate Nuers.

        repondre message

        • 1 April 08:50, by jubaone

          Albashir should open all borders and ensure all jienges, nyagateen are repatriated to their areas. Jienges in Equatoria must also start moving back to their luaks. Those squatting in Uganda, Kenya have no reasons whatsoever to still idle in these countries. This bunch of jienge cowards in Nimule must return to Jonglei. Peace has come. Madis, Acholis are returning and ..

          repondre message

          • 1 April 08:55, by jubaone

            ..want to start their lives anew. Jienge settlers, occupiers and idlers must if necessary be forced to get out. All Equatorians in IO must be on alert and if necessary start acting. The second wave of strategy is coming soon. We have put plans in place, once these jienge miscreants refuse to move. All roads in and out of Juba must be controlled.

            repondre message

            • 1 April 09:02, by jubaone

              Eastern
              Jienge losers in the internet are a confused bunch. They pretend there’s peace and opposition forces defeated. Asked, if then why they can’t return to develop their luaks, these lazy idiots have no answers. They lie to their Ugandan, Kenyan and Sudanese friends that there’s still war in SS. How? They love refuge lives and be fed by UN all their shithole lives.

              repondre message

              • 1 April 09:12, by jubaone

                Albashir should ensure all IOs, opposition forces resident iin Khartoum are repatriated to SS. Riek must be released from house arrest and forced to come to Juba in May or risk being ousted for life. He messed up this shit 💩 and must sniff it. NAS, meanwhile must maintain its position: Federalism/kokora or Equatexit. That simple. All Equatorian IO must then join NAS to fight for Equatoria.

                repondre message

            • 1 April 09:44, by Pakuai

              jubaone one,
              How many Dinkas/Jenges are in your Barias homes. Not even one. Acholis have relationship with Dinkas/Jenges, Shilluks, Anyuaks, Nuers or Jurchol than Barias piece of trashes. Mr. jubaone, you fools think the Dinka’s/Jenges would be fighting wars for you while cowering in neighboring countries and when the wars stop then you losers come and make a lot of noises about Dinkas/Jenges this

              repondre message

              • 1 April 10:13, by Pakuai

                or Salva Kiir this or that. But the criminals and fools have ignored our warnings. There are some losers who don’t know these cheap and dirty intrigues. But they will be the first piece of trashes who would wake up later like spook birds after their villages have been taken by their>>>

                repondre message

                • 1 April 10:28, by Pakuai

                  evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus (so-called Israelis), gulf Arabs states, Abeshas (so-called ethiopians), their Bantus Bantus and some of their creeps here in the AU and AU rake over their countries and villages ’ North Sudan, Gambella region; central Kenya towns of (Nanuki and Laikipia), parts of Zambia, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, South Africa Africa or Namibia>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 1 April 10:30, by Eastern

                    evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus (so-called Israelis), gulf Arabs states, Abeshas (so-called ethiopians), their Bantus Bantus and some of their creeps here in the AU and AU rake over their countries and villages ’ North Sudan, Gambella region; central Kenya towns of (Nanuki and Laikipia), parts of Zambia, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, South Africa Africa or Namibia>>>

                    repondre message

                  • 1 April 10:43, by Pakuai

                    But not a single Dinka/Muonjiengs if the Sudan would be touched by these vermin’s, not even in millions years. Reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. In fact there will not be Kenya. Abesh (so-called Ethiopia), North Sudan, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, evil juus (so-called Israel), the devil infested lsland England and their creepy allies in between out of our country and over our people once and for all

                    repondre message

                    • 1 April 10:53, by Pakuai

                      Mr. Eastern,
                      Don’t just ’repeat what others have posteed’ tell the South Sudanese people your own’ Mr. Eastern, here in my hone state of Jonglei, we are going to bomnb our enemies to near obliviously, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM- we are the ancient Egyptians. We are going to take back our ’Gambella region) by for>>>

                      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan: Peace without justice is only a ceasefire 2019-04-01 04:28:25 Ken Scott It’s sad and makes me angry that South Sudan continues to be such a tragic place. There are a lot of good people there — millions — suffering horribly. Those who might have heard about a (...)

For inclusive participation in South Sudan governance 2019-03-30 05:48:14 By Beny Gideon Mabor A young man or woman who has a good memory to keep stories can sit around the table with elders”. African proverb The Republic of South Sudan is the youngest member state (...)

Nile Basin: Putting Water at the heart of regional transformation 2019-03-27 09:31:07 By Deo-Guide Rurema World Water Day, on March 22 every year is about focusing attention on the importance of water. This year’s celebration coincides with The Year of the Nile Basin, as declared (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan Protests: Investigate the custodial death of three University students 2019-03-13 12:53:14 The African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS) Sudan Protests: Urgent call for investigations into the custodial death of three University students and alleged torture of detainees by (...)

The Alliance for Restoration of Sudanese Workers Trade Unions Joins the Declaration of Freedom and Change 2019-03-10 21:16:50 PRESS RELEASE For immediate release 10 th March 2019 The Alliance for Restoration of Sudanese Workers Trade Unions announced on Sunday 10th March that it was joining the revolutionary forces (...)

Ethnic Murle politicians say enough to cattle raiding 2018-12-28 09:32:00 December 27, 2018 (JUBA) - Murle political leaders in Buma state have vowed to end the practice of cattle raiding and child abduction by individuals in the community. Jodi Jonglei, who is also (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.