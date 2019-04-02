 
 
 
Home | Press Releases    Tuesday 2 April 2019

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

SPLM/A (IO) Press Release
1/4/2019

On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO)

The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and the public at large that Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong together with other five (5) political leaders from Rumbek Federal State have joined the SPLM/A (IO) on 1/4/ 2019.

Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong was the Chairman of United Democratic Salvation Front (UDSF), and then Minister of Tourism and wildlife, and Minister of Environment, Forestry and fiscal Infrastructure in the Republic of Sudan prior to the independence of South Sudan. He was accompanied by the following political leaders:

1. Hon. Elia Magok, Former Lakes State Minister for Agriculture and Forestry
2. Hon. Andrew Machiek, Former Member of Lakes State Legislative Assembly.
3. Mr. Emmanuel Malual Ater, Advocate and Legal Consultant
4. Mrs. Salma Mubarak
5. Mr. Abraham Maluok

The SPLM/A (IO) highly appreciates Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong for the bold decision taken by him to join the revolutionary movement (SPLM/A (IO) under the leadership of H.E. Dr. Riek Machar Teny-Dhurgon.

Finally, SPLM/A (IO) warmly welcomes Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong and his group to the people’s movement.

Cde. Puok Both Baluang
SPLM (IO) Director for Information and Public Relations.

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan: Peace without justice is only a ceasefire 2019-04-01 04:28:25 Ken Scott It’s sad and makes me angry that South Sudan continues to be such a tragic place. There are a lot of good people there — millions — suffering horribly. Those who might have heard about a (...)

For inclusive participation in South Sudan governance 2019-03-30 05:48:14 By Beny Gideon Mabor A young man or woman who has a good memory to keep stories can sit around the table with elders”. African proverb The Republic of South Sudan is the youngest member state (...)

Nile Basin: Putting Water at the heart of regional transformation 2019-03-27 09:31:07 By Deo-Guide Rurema World Water Day, on March 22 every year is about focusing attention on the importance of water. This year’s celebration coincides with The Year of the Nile Basin, as declared (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)

Sudan Protests: Investigate the custodial death of three University students 2019-03-13 12:53:14 The African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS) Sudan Protests: Urgent call for investigations into the custodial death of three University students and alleged torture of detainees by (...)

The Alliance for Restoration of Sudanese Workers Trade Unions Joins the Declaration of Freedom and Change 2019-03-10 21:16:50 PRESS RELEASE For immediate release 10 th March 2019 The Alliance for Restoration of Sudanese Workers Trade Unions announced on Sunday 10th March that it was joining the revolutionary forces (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.