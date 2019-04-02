 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 2 April 2019

Activists call for women’s inclusion in South Sudan peace implementation

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Displaced women and children under a hot sun in South Sudan's Maban County, where food shortages are causing tension. (UNHCR/P. Rulashe Photo)
April 1, 2019 (JUBA) - A group of South Sudanese women have launched a petition calling for inclusivity in the upcoming three-year transitional government to implement the outcome of the revitalized peace agreement

The peace pact allocates 35 percent of the ministerial portfolios posts to female representatives in the transitional unity government.

"The incumbent government shall nominate no fewer than six (6) women, SPLM/A-IO shall nominate no fewer than three (3) women, and SSOA shall nominate no less than one (1) woman," reads the agreement.

"We, South Sudanese women and girls, who are 65% of the population, are the ones who bear wars and violence brunt the most; rape, sexual violence, physical and health vulnerability, and poverty in general," said a group of female activists including Kaidi Cleto Rial, Suzanne Jambo, Jennifer Baithpath Majuac, Akuany Mane Nyandeng and Sarah Halliday among others.

The signatories said they have been excluded from the decision-making historically and at the IGAD brokered peace process to achieve peace but stressed they, however, constitute the majority of the South Sudanese population.

Women will not accept periphery posts but want important ministerial posts such as ministries of finance, defence, interior, education, foreign affairs and health, they said

"There are enough competent, committed, non-corrupt, non-violent and nationalistic women in South Sudan," the petition further reads.

In a speech to the Security Council last October, UN peacekeeping chief stressed that women’s representation vital to realizing South Sudan revitalized agreement.

"It is imperative that women be represented in the ceasefire and transitional…mechanisms, as stipulated in the agreement,” Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Undersecretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations said, in a briefing on the joint visit of United Nations and African Union officials to South Sudan from 7 to 9 October 2018.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 2 April 11:50, by jubaone

    Our sisters are again doing the same shit 💩 the men are doing, namely fighting for recognition and positions. Our sisters should rather advocate for setting of Hybrid Court to get rapist men behind bars, they should stand clearly for power devolution through federalism that would ensure each region freely develops. Otherwise, they are not different from their hopeless men that have gotten the cou

    repondre message

    • 2 April 12:12, by South South

      We liberated this country so that people can express their views the way they want. Some of our sisters who released this document are with rebels and that’s very dangerous. Karo’s federalism will not work in South Sudan.

      repondre message

      • 2 April 13:43, by jubaone

        Give us your reasons why federalism won’t work. You’re paranoid, terrified by federalism and traumatized by kokora. Your liberation is a physical exercise and fools can do that. Liberating your mind and pulling yourself from poverty, ignorance and chaos needs brains. You jienges have 80 years to catch up and we Equatorians especially Karo People have no time for lazy thinkers.

        repondre message

      • 2 April 13:50, by jubaone

        "we liberated this country..." this narrative is jienge bullshit. We Equatorians started the liberation since 1955 while you jienges were running naked after cows or like your jellaba slave Abel Alier was serving his jellaba masters. SPLA is nothing but a continuation of that struggle. Without Equatorians, you would remain the luakjienges. We opened your brains.

        repondre message

        • 2 April 13:59, by South South

          I do debate with people only, not with monkeys.

          repondre message

          • 2 April 14:44, by jubaone

            Uh..uh..uh..🙊
            The giant baboon seems to have trouble reasoning. I knew it! Only if you had your brains as large as your testicles, you would be a well mannered and reasonable jienge. Enjoy your refugee life cuz as a vagrant, you have no place to call home.

            repondre message

        • 2 April 14:00, by jubaone

          Like their men, these are nyanjienges exposing their political greed and using rape as a pretext to get positions. Did anyone rape any nyanjienges? No. I am happy no sensible Equatorian sister would join such a bogus group other than "a sharmuta jienge". How could an Equatorian sister want to join a regime that is responsible for massive gang rape in Equatoria? She must be a snitch and bitch.

          repondre message

    • 2 April 14:28, by Midit Mitot

      It,s women right to demand their parts in upcoming transitional government.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan: Peace without justice is only a ceasefire 2019-04-01 04:28:25 Ken Scott It’s sad and makes me angry that South Sudan continues to be such a tragic place. There are a lot of good people there — millions — suffering horribly. Those who might have heard about a (...)

For inclusive participation in South Sudan governance 2019-03-30 05:48:14 By Beny Gideon Mabor A young man or woman who has a good memory to keep stories can sit around the table with elders”. African proverb The Republic of South Sudan is the youngest member state (...)

Nile Basin: Putting Water at the heart of regional transformation 2019-03-27 09:31:07 By Deo-Guide Rurema World Water Day, on March 22 every year is about focusing attention on the importance of water. This year’s celebration coincides with The Year of the Nile Basin, as declared (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)

Sudan Protests: Investigate the custodial death of three University students 2019-03-13 12:53:14 The African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS) Sudan Protests: Urgent call for investigations into the custodial death of three University students and alleged torture of detainees by (...)

The Alliance for Restoration of Sudanese Workers Trade Unions Joins the Declaration of Freedom and Change 2019-03-10 21:16:50 PRESS RELEASE For immediate release 10 th March 2019 The Alliance for Restoration of Sudanese Workers Trade Unions announced on Sunday 10th March that it was joining the revolutionary forces (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.