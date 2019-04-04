Army leadership reiterates rejection for political chaos in Sudan



April 3, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) Chief of Staff Kamal Abdel Maarouf announced on Wednesday that the army was backing its leadership and would not allow any "chaos" in the country.

The statement of the Sudanese military official comes three days before by a procession the opposition groups are planning next Saturday to the headquarters of SAF General Command to call it to stop its support to President Omer al-Bashir and take the side of the people and back calls for the departure of his regime.

Abd al-Maarouf made his remarks in an address to a number of officers and soldiers of the Red Sea units in Port Sudan and Jebeit, in the eastern part of the country.

"The Armed Forces are fully supporting for the security of the homeland, the safety of citizens and the protection of their lives and property," he said.

Also, he stressed "its support for the leadership and keenness to abide by its constitutional duties and protect the country from the dangers, threats and attempts to drag the country into the chaos".

Sudanese army is seen the main backer besides the security services of President Omer al-Bashir who is facing growing dissent within the ruling National Congress Party.

Analysts in Khartoum say that the army may relinquish al-Bashir if he fails to take political initiative ending the current political crisis.

Since mid-December, Sudan has been witnessing almost daily protests calling for regime change and the end of the Islamist regime that controls the country after a coup d’état in June 1989.

President Omar al-Bashir has imposed a state of emergency on February 22 to stop the escalating demonstrations. But the move did not discourage the protests, defying the security crackdown and the emergency courts, which are issuing immediate sentences against the arrested demonstrators.

(ST)