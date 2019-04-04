 
 
 
Chad’s Deby in Sudan to discuss regional issues

Chadian President Idris Deby receives Sudanese counterpart Omer al-Bashir in Ndjamena on 1 December 2017 (Suna Photo)
April 4, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Chadian President Idris Deby Thursday has begun an official visit to Khartoum for talks with his Sudanese counterpart Omer al-Bashir on bilateral relations and regional concerns.

The bilateral discussions would focus on ways to promote relations on the various areas as well as activating the joint protocols and agreements between the two countries.

An official statement released after his arrival to Khartoum said the talks will also deal with regional issues of concern for the two countries.

On 6 February, French warplanes bombed some 20 pick-up trucks of Chadian rebel convoy that crossed from Libya to attack the Chadian army positions inside the country.

The assailant regained Chad through a triangle area on the border between Chad Libya and Sudan.

After long years of mutual hostility and accusations of support to rival rebel groups, in January 2010 the two countries have a joint border force deployed along the border to prevent cross-border rebel attacks.

The two leaders are expected to hold a press conference on Thursday evening.

Deby’s visit to Khartoum is the second during this year. Last January, he stopped over at Khartoum airport on his way back home from Addis Ababa.

Since December 2018, Sudan’s embattled leader is facing ongoing street protests decrying worsening economic conditions and demanding that he step down.

(ST)

