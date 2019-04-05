Sudanese hold protests in Khartoum ahead of big rally on Saturday



April 4, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Several anti-government protests took place in the Sudanese capital on Thursday, as the police used tear gas to disperse the demonstrators.

Also, the Sudanese security apparatus surrounded the house of Omer al-Digair in Khartoum in a bid to re-arrest him before to broadcast a message in support of a big protest on 6 April the opposition groups are planning to hold.

The weekly protests which are coordinated by the Sudanese Professional Association (SPA) were dubbed this Thursday the "bread and dignity" processions. As the demonstrators chanted their slogans for freedom and peace and justice.

Also, the Sudanese opposition prepares for another rally on Saturday that will head this time to the headquarters of the Sudanese army command in Khartoum to mark the 34 anniversary of 6 April 1985 Uprising.

An eyewitness told Sudan Tribune that hundreds of demonstrators gathered at the famous Daraisa Square of Burri neighbourhood in Khartoum who chanted since midday, slogans as "We will continue the journey" to mark their determination to overthrow al-Bashir’s regime.

He pointed to the intervention of a police force to disperse the protesters together with security elements using gas bombs before carrying out large-scale operations to hunt protesters continued until evening.

Also, a demonstrator was seriously wounded in the head with a gas bomb in the Jabra neighbourhood and was rushed to a hospital and immediately taken to intensive care.

A statement by Sudanese police spokesperson Hashem Ali Abdel-Rahim said that there were casualties among the protesters and a number of policemen that took place during" illegal gatherings in different areas of Khartoum".

Abdel Rahim further that "a number of rioters were arrested and appeared immediately before the emergency courts.

According to the statement, the court imposed sentences of prison and financial fines on a number of protesters.

The longest protest movement in the history of Sudan has erupted in mid-December 2019.

Last February, President Omer al-Bashir declared the state of emergency in a bid to end it but the demonstrations have continued expressing a deep need for political change in Sudan

AL-DIGAIR HOUSE BESIEGED

The Sudanese security forces cordoned the house on Thursday house in a new bid to intimidate the leader of the Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP) who was released on 5 March after his arrest in December 2018.

Mohamed Hassan Arabi, SCoP spokesperson said the siege of al-Digair’s house occurred at 08:00 pm when he was not present there.

He added that this measure will not prevent the SCoP leader from broadcasting his video message through social media as announced on Friday evening.

The Sudanese security service used to arrest opposition leaders and active figures to prevent them from taking part in an event or to mobilize support for it.

(ST)