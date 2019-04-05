 
 
 
Sudan, Chad agree to enhance joint border security with Libya

Al-Bashir shakes hand with Deby at Khartoum Airport the end of his visit on 4 April 2019 (SUNA photo)

April 4, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Chadian President Idriss Deby said he has agreed with his Sudanese counterpart Omer al-Bashir to strengthening security cooperation between the two countries, particularly with Libya.

The visiting Chadian president announced the agreement during a joint press conference with President Omer al-Bashir at the end of his one-day visit to Khartoum.

"The two countries agreed to work together to face all the challenges they face, especially on the security and political levels in the region as well as on the situation in Libya," he said.

Dubai further said that the talks dealt with the current and future challenges, pointing to the convergence of views on the issues of common concern.

Sudanese and Chadian armies have deployed joint patrols along the border with Libya where rebel groups from both countries are active in the southern part of the troubled north African nation.

However, a Chadian rebel group the Military Command Council for the Salvation of the Republic (CCMSR), crossed the border last February and moved inside the country.

The over 40 vehicle column was halted after crossing 400 km by French warplanes which destroyed 20 pickups. Chad recently has mobilized its troops in the regional force to fight terror groups in the Sahel region and Nigeria.

The Sudanese government is also following closely the situation in Libya and increased cooperation also with Egypt in addition to its well-established cooperation with Chad.

AL-Bashir congratulated Deby on crushing the attempts of Chadian rebel movements to destabilize his regime.

He said that the joint Sudanese Chadian forces have contributed significantly to bring stability in Darfur and have prevented the activities of "terrorist elements and criminals" on the border of the two countries.

The Sudanese president further said that the bilateral talks dealt with the situation in the neighbouring countries and means of coordination to implement the Central African peace agreement in addition to developments in Libya and combating the terrorist group of Boko Haram.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

