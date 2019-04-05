Al-Mahdi calls on Sudanese to join Saturday’s rally, asks al-Bashir to resign



April 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Leader of the opposition National Umma Party (NUP) al-Sadig al-Mahdi has called on President Omer al-Bashir to step down urging all Sudanese to take part in the 6 April rally.

The opposition forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change are organizing protests across Sudan on Saturday on the occasion of the 6 April 1985 uprising.

The main march would head to the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) general command building to ask the military to take the side of the Sudanese demanding the removal of the regime of al-Bashir.

Speaking at the Friday sermon at Imam Abdel-Rahman Mosque in Omdurman, al-Mahdi called on al-Bashir to resign of his own accord and dissolve all constitutional organs.

He also asked al-Bashir to release the political prisoners and cancel the state of emergency, calling on him to invite 25 people to form a constitutional assembly to establish the “desired regime”.

The veteran leader urged the Sudanese to participate in the 6 April protests, stressing the need to adhere to the peaceful demonstrations.

He appealed to the SAF to maintain its national role and refrain from assaulting unarmed citizens who demand legitimate rights that are guaranteed by the constitution.

Deadly protests have rocked Sudan since December 19, with demonstrators holding nationwide rallies calling on President Omer al-Bashir to resign.

The government said 31 people have died in the violence, while other credible reports including from Human Rights Watch says at least 51 people have been killed. Also, dozens of demonstrators have been injured and hundreds arrested during the protests.

