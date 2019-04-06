 
 
 
Saturday 6 April 2019

Thousands of Sudanese rally in front of military headquarters

April 6, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Thousands of Sudanese staged protests in front of the General Command of the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) demanding the removal of the regime of President Omer al-Bashir.

JPEG - 32.6 kb
Sudanese protesters chant slogans outside the army headquarters in Khartoum. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images

Last week, the opposition forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change (DFC) called on the Sudanese to join the April 6 rally heading to the SAF command to demand that the army side with the protesters.

Since the early hours of Saturday, Sudanese authorities sealed off the bridges leading to the capital to prevent protesters from joining the rally. However, thousands managed to break the siege and poured into the streets of downtown Khartoum and managed to arrive at the SAF command.

Security forces and police fired teargas to disperse protesters who gathered in front of the SAF command but army officers reportedly intervened to stop the police action.

Also, thousands of protesters have taken to the streets at a number of states including Kassala, Port Sudan, Gezira, River Nile, West and South Darfur.

Following the rally, DFC issued a statement declaring an open-ended sit-in in front of the SAF command and called on all Sudanese to join .

This is the longest streak of protests in the history of Sudan which now entered its 4th month.

Last February, President Omer al-Bashir declared a state of emergency in a bid to end it but the demonstrations have continued unabated.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

