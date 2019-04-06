Two killed in Sudan’s anti-government protests

April 6, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Two people were killed in Khartoum and West Darfur by live bullets on Saturday during the anti-government protests, said the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD).

Sudanese protesters run for cover from tear gas canisters fired by police outside the military headquarters in the capital Khartoum on April 6, 2019 (/AFP/Getty Images)

In a statement seen by Sudan Tribune, the CCSD said the killing of the peaceful protesters would only hasten the victory of the revolution.

Reliable sources told Sudan Tribune that a medical laboratory doctor named Al-Muiz Atta Allah Musa, died of his wounds after being shot by live bullet in Khartoum’s twin city of Omdurman.

Also, multiple sources in West Darfur State said a woman was killed at the Khams Dagai’g camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Following the killing of the IDP, large protests erupted in west Darfur capital of Zalingei prompting security forces and the police to use teargas to disperse it.

On Saturday, thousands of Sudanese staged protests in Khartoum and several states demanding the downfall of the regime of President Omer al-Bashir.

Deadly protests have rocked Sudan since December 19, with demonstrators holding almost daily nationwide rallies calling on Bashir to resign.

The government said 31 people have died in the violence, while Human Rights Watch (HRW) put the figures at 51 .

Also, dozens of demonstrators were injured and hundreds others arrested during the protests which are now banned , unless a permit is given, under Bashir emeregncy declaration issued last month.

