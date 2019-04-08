EU calls to avoid use of violence against Sudan’s protesters

April 8, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The European Union has called for a peaceful process to achieve democratic reforms in Sudan and called to avoid the use of violence against protesters.

Sudanese for four months hold sustained protests across the country calling on President Omer al-Bashir and his regime to go.

However, the embattled president has refused to resign or to facilitate peaceful power transfer despite calls by the opposition leaders.

"The European Union expects that the call for change will prompt a commitment to a peaceful, credible, legitimate and inclusive process that will allow Sudan to carry out essential reforms," said a statement released by the EU Commission on Sunday, after huge protests by unprecedented numbers of people in Khartoum streets that have started on 6 April.

The statement further called to not "use tear gas and live ammunition against peaceful protesters and to release political" prisoners as well.

"The people of Sudan have shown remarkable resilience in the face of extraordinary obstacles over many years. Their trust must be won through concrete action by the government," stressed the statement.

The Sudanese security forces tried during the first hours of Monday to dislodge the protesters who spent the night outside the army headquarters where they have gathered for three days calling on the army to take their side.

However, the army aborted their attempt as the situation is more and more insurrectional in the capital.

