Sudanese army clash with security elements in Khartoum



April 8, 20019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese army have actually clashed with the security elements who attempted to use violence to evacuate thousands of protesters outside its headquarters.

First reports said the army opened fire in the air to stop the forces of the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) as they attempted to dislodge the protesters.

However, Sudan Tribune received several videos from activists and account s by eyewitnesses confirming that the Sudanese army shot on the security elements when they arrived in the area.

This development confirms reports saying that the army small and medium ranks do not support the decision of their leadership to back President al-Bashir.

The NISS forces arrived at the headquarters of the army while the protesters were sleeping and started beating them and fired tear gas on others, an eyewitness told Sudan Tribune.

He added that when protesters run towards the military barracks, the army received them and the troops directed its fire against the NISS elements.

"Some military were injured by the guns of the security forces as one of them has been seriously injured," said the source adding that some civilians also have been injured but it is too earlier to give more details.

However, another activist said one protester has been killed during the attack of the NISS forces.

On Sunday there were unconfirmed reports saying that army officers objected the planned attack and the use of violence against.

Thousands of Sudanese have been pouring to the army headquarters as we write this article, as the situation in the capital more and more strained.

(ST)