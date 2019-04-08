 
 
 
Sudanese opposition says ready to engage in power transition talks

Omer al-Digair Sudan Call leading member and Sudanese Congress Party reads an opposition joint statement outside the army headquarters on 8 April 2019 (ST Photo)
April 8, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change (DFC) have expressed readiness to engage in direct contacts with the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) to facilitate the peaceful transition of power in the country.

Last January, the Sudanese Professional Association and the opposition groups including the National Consensus Alliance, Sudan Call and the Unionist Gathering signed the DFC which calls on President Omer al-Bashir to step down and the removal of his regime.

The DFC leaders on Monday held a press conference at the mass sit-in site in front of the army headquarters stressing adherence to the demand of the Sudanese people that al-Bashir and his government should resign immediately and unconditionally.

They announced the formation of a council for political contacts including DFC and the revolutionary forces to communicate with the regular forces and the effective internal and international powers to complete the political transition and hand over power to a transitional civil government.

The DFC also called on the SAF to support the choice of the Sudanese people to move to a transitional democratic rule.

“This move would be achieved by direct contacts between the DFC and SAF command to facilitate the peaceful transition of power to an interim government,” said a statement read by one of the DFC leaders during the press conference

Furthermore, the DFC urged the regional and international community to support the demands of the Sudanese people’s revolution, stressing serious desire to establish balanced foreign relations that is based upon mutual respect for the principles of neighbourhood and joint cooperation.

Thousands of Sudanese have been pouring into the army headquarters since Saturday to call for ousting the regime of president Omer Hassan al-Bashir.

The DFC on Saturday declared a general strike as well as an open-ended sit-in in front of the General Command of the SAF demanding the removal of the regime of President al-Bashir.

(ST)

