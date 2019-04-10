 
 
 
Sudanese sit-inners pass first night without attacks

A Sudanese army colonel talks to protesters outside the army headquarters on 9 April 2019 (ST Photo)
April 10, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - During the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, the Sudanese security services have stopped their attempts to dislodge the protesters who hold a sit-in outside the headquarters, as high ranking officers appeared for the first time alongside the sit-inners.

On Tuesday the Sudanese army repulsed attempts by the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) to clear the square in front of the army headquarters in Khartoum from protesters who have been camping since Saturday 6 April.

On the first hours of Wednesday, activists released pictures of a Colonel and a Major talking with the protesters on Tuesday night. The photos confirmed the statements of two First Lieutenant officers who reassured the protesters confirming the army support for the protests.

The military officers came out to reassure the protesters after public threats by the army spokesperson who said that the army and the security forces will oust the sit-inners from the military area during the night.

It is now obvious that at least the Sudanese army is divided as some of them have declared their support for the demands of the Sudanese people for regime change.

Sudan Tribune has seen a video where NISS chief Salah Gosh speaks to a meeting of the National Congress Party leading members on Tuesday as he accused the army of foiling during the past three days all their attempts to end the sit-in which has paralyzed the capital.

In a related development, thousands of protesters from Omdurman and Khartoum North have joined the sit-in, as the security forces during the day had closed the bridges between the three parties of the capital to prevent them from crossing the Nile river.

Also, Sufi devotees joined the sit-in, as the protesters spent the night with chants and discussions while others formed security and monitoring teams to alert the sit-inners.

(ST)

