 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 12 April 2019

Opposition alliance accuses military Islamists of capturing power in Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

The people want to build a new Sudan reads a banner held by protesters outside the army headquarters on Thursday 11 April 2019 (ST Photo)
April 12, 2019 (KHARTOUM) -The opposition alliance Sudan Call has condemned the military coup in Sudan and accused the "Sudanese Islamic movement military wing" of seizing the power to reproduce the old regime.

The Sudanese defence minister Awad Ibn Ouf Thursday announced that the army has decided to overthrow President Omer al-Bashir and announced a number of decisions including procedural measures to ensure the security situation in Sudan.

However, he did not consult the opposition forces which have been behind the 4-month protests or speak about its role in the transitional period giving them the feeling that their efforts for change have been stolen.

"The takeover has preserved the political and economic structures of the old system, and the new junta has not provided any political solution to end the war, to effect democratic transformation, or a means of solving the economic crisis,". said Yasir Arman, Secretary of External Affairs of the Sudan Call.

" It is old wine in old bottles. For the sake of the Islamists, it is old milk in old bottles," he stressed.

The Sudanese opposition forces have been unanimous on its rejection of the military move as the Sudanese Professionals Association called on the disappointed protesters to remain mobilized outside the army headquarters in Khartoum.

Arman further underlined that the military coup has left untouched the National Congress Party of the unseated President Omer al-Bashir.

The coup "ignored completely the forces of freedom and change, who have led the revolution, and more importantly, they have ignored the demands of the Sudanese people for peace, democracy and equal citizenship," he stressed.

The African Union, the United Kingdom, the United States and the United States, as well as the United Nation, have reacted to the overthrow of President Omer al-Bashir by a military council headed by his First Vice President and Defence Minister.

While the African Union has condemned the move as unconstitutional, the United Nations called to ensure that the democratic aspiration of the Sudanese people will be realized through an appropriate and inclusive transition process.

Also, the United States decided to suspend a process aiming to remove Sudan from a list of state sponsors of terrorism.

"The U.S. government in the coming days will discuss the situation with government officials and a range of Sudanese stakeholders to encourage a democratic transition," further said the State Department on Thursday.

The Sudan Call welcomed the position taken by the African Union, the United Kingdom and the British Foreign Minister, and the United States and called for international pressure on the military junta.

"We appeal to all democratic and peace-loving countries and organizations and to the UN Security Council and its Permanent Members to support the demands of the Sudanese people for peace and democracy," said the statement.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 12 April 08:56, by Midit Mitot

    It,s too late for Islamist group to make noise, power has gone already to General Auf.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


In South Sudan, the culture of bribery, but call it normal 2019-04-09 19:39:24 By Steve Paterno In South Sudan getting an official and legitimate public service goes down like this: For example, you will early in the morning go down to a public office to have your (...)

Sudan’s revolution on its way despite bullets 2019-04-05 08:00:30 The Second April 6th Revolution is definitely on the Way despite the Bullets of the Assassins!! By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The Glorious April 6 Second Sudanese Revolution is a true revolution and (...)

South Sudan: Peace without justice is only a ceasefire 2019-04-01 04:28:25 Ken Scott It’s sad and makes me angry that South Sudan continues to be such a tragic place. There are a lot of good people there — millions — suffering horribly. Those who might have heard about a (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)

Sudan Protests: Investigate the custodial death of three University students 2019-03-13 12:53:14 The African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS) Sudan Protests: Urgent call for investigations into the custodial death of three University students and alleged torture of detainees by (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.