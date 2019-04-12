Ibn Ouf resigns from Sudan’s transitional military council

April 12, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Defence Minister General Awad Ibn Ouf has stepped down from his position as head of the Transition Military Council on Friday night and appointed a new general to replace him

Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan

The announcement comes after his rejection by the Sudanese protesters led Sudanese Professional Association and its allies of the Freedom and Change forces 24 hours after the overthrow of the former

Ibn Ouf is seen as one of the Islamist generals in the army, also he was linked to the war crimes in Darfur.

In a statement broadcasted via the official TV and Radio stations on Friday evening Ibn Ouf 65, announced that he decided to resign from his position as head of the Transitional Military Council.

He also relieved his deputy and chief of the general staff Kamal Abdel-Marouf who is also was perceived as part of the regime of the former President Omer al-Bashir.

Also, Ibn Ouf announced the appointment of General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, a new head of the transitional military council.

Al-Burhan who is not an Islamist is widely accepted by the army. He served as the army’s general inspector and commander of the ground forces.

Thousands of Sudanese took to the street in the night to express their joy for his resignation.

Ibn Ouf who is on the list of US sanctions for his alleged role in Darfur war crimes stated on Friday that al-Bashir would be handed over to the International Criminal Court increasing his unpopularity among the Sudanese.

The Sudanese Professionals Association called on the protesters to remain mobilized awaiting al-Burhan’s position from the demands of the forces of the Freedom and Change Declaration.

The Sudanese opposition groups call for a peaceful transfer of power to the political forces.

(ST)