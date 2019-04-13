Sudan’s military council cancels curfew, release prisoners



Aril 13, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The head of Sudan’s Military Transition Council (MTC) has lifted a night curfew imposed by his predecessor and directed to release of prisoners jailed under the emergency law for protests against the regime of the unseated President Omer al-Bashir.

On 11 April, former head of the MTC Awad Ibn Ouf announced the al-Bashir’s overthrow, suspended the Interim Constitution of 2005, declared a three-month state of emergency and a one-month of curfew from 10 pm to 4 am.

However, the curfew was not effectively enforced as the protests including the sit-in outside the army headquarters continued and the opposition calls to defy the restrictive measures.

Ahead of talks with a delegation of the Freedom and Change Declaration forces, Gen Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan in a statement broadcast by Sudanese radio and national television pledged to promote human rights in line with the international and regional charters.

The Council decided to "cancel the curfew, release those sentenced under the Emergency Law or any other law related to recent demonstrations and protests," he said.

Further, he relieved the military governors appointed by al-Bashir last and assigned the army commanders to conduct the affairs of the states.

He further addressed "an open invitation to dialogue for all sectors of society and its parties and civil society organizations."

Also, he called on the "arms holders to sit on the negotiating table to reach a peaceful settlement based on new rules and standards."

The Sudanese general stressed the Council’s commitment to a two-year transitional period during which or at the end of which a civilian government would be formed.

The Sudanese opposition groups call for a 4-year period to allow them to build their parties, end the armed conflicts and solve the economic crisis and well as end the international sanction on Sudan.

They are also worried by the presence of the former regime elements in the state apparatus as no concrete measures have been taken until now to neutralize them.

Al-Burhan added that the council is working to remove all restrictions and barriers that hinder freedoms, promoting the spirit of equality and tolerance among the Sudanese society components and enable parties and organizations to carry out their political and professional activities.

"I ask you to help return (home) and to normalize life. We also call on political parties, forces of change and groups and organizations to deal with this stage impartially and patriotically and uphold national values," he called.

(ST)