Saudi Arabia supports Sudan’s military council, provides aid package



April 13, 2019 (RIYADH) - The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday has expressed support to the Transitional Military Council (TMC) in Sudan saying it would provide an aid package to the East African nation.

In a statement published by the Saudi state agency SPA, the Saudi government said it has been following the events in Sudan and the statement issued by the head of the TMC.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in light of the historic relations between the two countries and the two brotherly peoples, reaffirms its support for the brotherly Sudanese people’s actions regarding its future and actions taken by the TMC to serve the interests of the Sudanese people,” read the statement

The statement stressed the Kingdom’s support to steps announced by the TMC to protect lives and property, hoping the move would achieve security and stability in Sudan.

It urged the Sudanese people to give priority to the national interest in order to achieve prosperity and development.

The statement pointed out that directives have been issued by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the concerned authorities to provide a package of humanitarian assistance, including “petroleum derivatives, wheat and medicine” to Sudan.