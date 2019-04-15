Sudan’s former ruling party won’t take part in transitional government: TMC



April 14, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Transitional Military Council (TMC) said the former ruling National Congress Party (NCP) will not participate in the interim government.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, the TMC spokesperson Shams al-Din Kabashi pointed out that a special committee has been formed to receive the premises and assets of the NCP.

Commenting on the presence of some NCP members at a meeting between the TMC and the political parties, Kabashi said the participation of the former ruling party officials underscores that the political consultations wouldn’t exclude any party.

“However, I affirm that the NCP wouldn’t participate in the transitional government and it should wait until the elections,” he exclaimed.

He stressed that measures are underway to arrest the leaders of the previous regime suspected of involvement in corruption cases, saying names of the accused would be revealed later.

On Sunday evening, the Transitional Military Council arrested a number of NCP leading members including the head of the political sector Abdel Rahman al-Khidir, former interior minister Ibrahim Mahmoud, and Fadl Abdallah, former presidential affairs ministers, and head of the youth sector Mohamed al-Amin.

Kabashi pointed out that the Anti-Corruption Commission would be restructured soon.

He revealed that a decision has been made to review the diplomatic missions and relieve a number of diplomats including Sudan’s Ambassador to Washington, Mohamed Atta the former head of the NISS, and Sudan’s Ambassador to Switzerland, Mustafa Osman Ismail, a former foreign affairs minister and presidential adviser.

The spokesperson said the TMC chairman issued a decision to release the activists Hisham Mohamed Ali and Mohamed Hassan al-Bushi who have been extradited by Saudi Arabia and Egypt to the former regime.

Also, he pointed out that all army, police and security officers accused of participating in the recent protests have been released.

