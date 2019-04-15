 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 15 April 2019

British envoy urges Sudan’s junta to avoid use of violence

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

UK Amb Ifran Siddis shakes hand with Lt Gen Hemetti on 15 April 2019 (Photo UK embassy in Khartoum)
April 15, 2019 (KHARTOUM) – The United Kingdom Ambassador to Sudan Irfan Siddiq met with the deputy head of the Military Transition Council to request not to use violence against civilians.

The meeting took place after reports about an attempt on Monday by the army forces to break up the 10-day sit-in outside the army headquarters.

In a twit he posted on Monday, Ifran said his meeting with Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, (aka Hametti) does not mean to endorse or confer legitimacy.

“But to stress steps (that the) UK wants to see taken to improve the situation in Sudan. (The) top request was no violence and no attempt to forcibly break the sit-in,” he stressed.

The protesters say they are resolved to not end their protest until the full power’s handover to a civilian government formed by the Freedom and Change forces.

In a joint statement issued on Sunday with the two other countries of the Troika: the U.S. and Norway, the UK urged the military council to hand over power to civilians.

"It is vital that the authorities listen to the calls from the Sudanese people. Most pressingly, the continuing peaceful protests must not be met with violence from any quarter," said the Toika.

"Sudan needs an orderly transition to civilian rule leading to elections in a reasonable time frame," they further stressed.

Hametti met with the U.S. Chargé d’affaires who informed him of the Troika’s call.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan after ousting President al-Bashir: A coup or popular uprising? 2019-04-14 23:29:07 By Beny Gideon, Esq This policy brief is an analysis of the violent protest motivated by different actors against Sudan’s government which has successfully led to the ousting of President Omer (...)

The Bread Revolution: My last memory of Bashir’s rule in Sudan 2019-04-14 22:27:07 By Garang Michael Mamingdit "In 1989, the young, charismatic and decorated Islamic army officer, Brigadier General. Omer Hassan Ahamed Al Bashir took power in a bloodless coup d'etat against the (...)

Kiir, Machar, and the religious diplomacy 2019-04-12 23:45:00 By Duop Chak Wuol On April 11, 2019, Pope Francis did what I viewed as a rather astonishing move. His decision to kiss the feet of President Salva Kiir, SPLM-IO leader Dr Riek Machar, current (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)

Sudan Protests: Investigate the custodial death of three University students 2019-03-13 12:53:14 The African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS) Sudan Protests: Urgent call for investigations into the custodial death of three University students and alleged torture of detainees by (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.