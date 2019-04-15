African Union gives Sudanese military two weeks to hand over power



April 15, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The African Union Peace and Security Council (PSC) has given Sudan’s Transitional Military Council (TMC) two weeks to hand over power to civilians saying it would suspend Sudan’s membership in the regional body.

The TMC unseated former President Omer al-Bashir on Thursday 11 April saying they wanted to protect Sudanese from use of violence against protesters as he had ordered to fire live bullets to disperse them.

However, they plan to hold power for two years and to form a comprehensive national government to manage the country during this transitional period, despite the clear rejection of the Freedom and Change Declaration forces which led the 4-month popular uprising.

Following a meeting to discuss the situation in Sudan, the PSC adopted a statement condemning the military coup and deplored the suspension of the Constitution, the dissolution of the National Assembly, and the formation of a military-led transitional government.

The Council further "demands that the Sudanese military step aside and hand over power to a transitional civilian-led political authority, in accordance with the will of the people and constitutional order, within a maximum period of fifteen (15) days from the date of the adoption of the present communiqué," reads the communiqué.

"failing which, Council will automatically apply Article 7 (g) of its Protocol, in particular, the suspension of the participation of Sudan in all AU’s activities until the restoration of constitutional order," stressed the Council.

The statement comes within the growing frustration among the opposition groups of the Freedom and Change Declaration which have reiterated their demand for power transfer and said they would only negotiate on this issue with the military.

Omaima Sharif, head of the delegation of Sudan in the meetings of the Peace and Security Council, appealed to the Council to understand the situation in Sudan.

She said that the Sudanese army took power in response to the people’s request and that what the Council did was necessary to prevent bloodshed.

The head of the delegation added that the move by the Sudanese army paves the way for the transfer of power, referring to the recent measures taken by the military council.

(ST)