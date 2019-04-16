PCP calls to dissolve Sudan’s security apparatus



April 16, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Secretary-General Popular Congress Party (PCP) Monday has joined calls o dissolve the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) and rejected foreign meddling in Sudan’s internal affairs.

The PCP was part of al-Bashir’s government and refused to quit it despite calls from the party’s youth who joined the 4-month protests in the early hours.

Speaking at a press conference held in Khartoum on Monday for the first time after al-Bashir removal, Ali al-Haj called to dissolve the NISS and to confer its powers to the police.

"The departure of Salah Gosh from the head of the security apparatus is not enough, but the Security act must be repealed and the NISS dissolved and create the needed conditions to enable the police to do the work of the security apparatus," al-Haj said.

Ali al-Haj further said that the crimes committed by the security services were 10 times more than the damage caused by the Nimeiri security apparatus, and justify its dissolution.

"It had spoiled the whole life".

The Sudanese Professionals Association and the Sudanese Communist Party have called to dissolve the NISS while the National Umma Party and the Sudanese Congress Party calls to review the Security Act and to maintain the intelligence service.

Following the Popular Uprising of April 1985, the transitional military council dissolved the "National Security Agency". But the decision was criticized and several political forces vowed to not repeat the same mistake.

Instead, they propose now to limit its attribution to the intelligence activities and to provide reports to the government as it is the case in the democratic regimes everywhere.

Al-Haj addressed a call to the Arab countries demanding that any support to Sudan at this juncture should be free and without conditions, stressing that they refuse to interference in Sudan’s internal affairs.

He further said that "some countries" have a problem with political Islam without naming the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates.

"We are not in the international organization (of the Muslim Brotherhood) and we are not loyal to anyone. We in Sudan have our approach and our way, and are committed to the international conventions in our relations with other countries," he said.

Al-Haj’s statements come after statements by Saudi Arabia and UAE expressing support to the Transitional Military Council and pledge of support to Sudan.

He called for dialogue with the United States to remove Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism" and to open the border with neighbouring South Sudan and Eritrea.

Regarding the PCP’s position towards the military council, he said they are in favour of a one-year transitional period adding that the powers of the army should be limited to the defence of the country. He also called for the formation of a legislative body.

(ST)