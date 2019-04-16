 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 16 April 2019

South Sudan’s Peter Gatdet dies in Khartoum

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Gen. Peter Gatdet Yak and Gen Gabriel Tangiye in December 2014 (ST file photo)
April 16, 2019 (JUBA) - Peter Gatdet Yak, Chairman of South Sudan United Movement (SSUM) died Monday in the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

Concordant sources in Khartoum said the South Sudanese general died after a heart attack on Monday.

Yak, was one of the South Sudanese opposition leaders who signed the Revitalized Peace Agreement in September 2018.

He as many other South Sudanese opposition have been residing in Khartoum, as the peace partners are still negotiating the implementation pre-transitional period arrangements ahead of the transitional period next May.

The SPLM-IO led by Riek Machar issued a condolence message extending “heartfelt condolence to his family and relatives. Our sympathies are also with the countless family, friends of late Gen. Peter Gatdet Yak and the people of South Sudan”.

Also South Sudanese army spokesperson Lul Ruai Koang wrote on his Facebook page “Two Giants have fallen, Generals Peter Gadet Yak and Gabriel Tangiye” who died recently.

During the first years of the civil war in South Sudan, Yas was part of the SPLM/A under the leadership of Marchar but he split later and established his SSUM.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 16 April 13:36, by Midit Mitot

    Rest In Peace Jundi Irag, you have done your part in South-North Sudan war that result with CPA, I know you have poisoned by those power idiots, but God will comfort your soul General Gatdet yak Majiek.

    repondre message

  • 16 April 13:58, by Nubason Tima

    RIP comrade

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan’s third civilian uprising and the fourth military coup i 2019-04-16 13:12:52 The third civilian uprising and the fourth military coup in Sudan history ended up with the downfall of Omar Hassan El Bashir after nearly 30 years in power. By Lul Gatkuoth Gatluak The news (...)

Sudan after ousting President al-Bashir: A coup or popular uprising? 2019-04-14 23:29:07 By Beny Gideon, Esq This policy brief is an analysis of the violent protest motivated by different actors against Sudan’s government which has successfully led to the ousting of President Omer (...)

The Bread Revolution: My last memory of Bashir’s rule in Sudan 2019-04-14 22:27:07 By Garang Michael Mamingdit "In 1989, the young, charismatic and decorated Islamic army officer, Brigadier General. Omer Hassan Ahamed Al Bashir took power in a bloodless coup d'etat against the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)

Sudan Protests: Investigate the custodial death of three University students 2019-03-13 12:53:14 The African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS) Sudan Protests: Urgent call for investigations into the custodial death of three University students and alleged torture of detainees by (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.