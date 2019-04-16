Sudan military council invites head African Union body to visit Khartoum



April 16, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Transitional Military Council (TMC)has extended an invitation to the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki to visit Khartoum.

The invitation was delivered by a TMC member Lt Gen Jalal al-Din al-Sheikh al-Tayeb who has arrived Monday in the Ethiopian Addis Ababa

On Monday, Lt Gen Jalal al-din met with the Ethiopian Prime Minister abiy Ahmed and briefed him on the political situation in Sudan after the military coup and the ousting of the former President Omer al-Bashir on 11 April.

Al-Tayeb told the official SUNA that Faki expressed his understanding for the reasons that triggered the coup.

In a statement released on 11 April, Faki expresses the African Union conviction that the military take-over is not the appropriate response to the challenges facing Sudan and the aspirations of its people.

The African Union Peace and Security Council on Monday urged the Sudanese military to transfer power to civilians and warned to suspend Sudan’s membership by the end of the month if they fail to do so.

The Sudanese military officials pledge to re-establish civil rule within two years. However, they said ready to hold discussions with the opposition groups on the matter.

On the other hand, the forces of Freedom and Change Declaration demand an immediate power handover and maintain their supporters mobilized outside the army headquarters to press the transitional military council.

Al-Tayeb said that the meeting with the Ethiopian prime minister was successful, adding the latter expressed great support to the change.

Abiy’s office on Monday released a statement to the Sudanese people where the Ethiopian premier extended his admiration to the peoples of Sudan for their resilience in conducting a peaceful change in Sudan.

"Your efforts to voice your demands in a responsible manner is a reflection of your aspirations for reconstructing a strengthened and democratic Sudan," he said.

