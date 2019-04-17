 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 17 April 2019

South Sudan’s Machar returns to Khartoum after Vatican retreat

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

SPLM-Io leader Riek Machar speaks at the peace celebration day in Juba on 31 October 2018 (AP Photo).
April 17, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Riek Machar, the SPLM/A in Opposition leader Wednesday returned to the Sudanese capital to Rome where he took part in a retreat hosted by the Pone Francis last week.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, Puok Both Baluang, SPLM (IO) Director for Information and Public Relations said Machar arrived in Khartoum at about 3:00 am.

"Riek Machar Teny-Dhurgon wishes to express his profound gratitude and appreciation to the Holy See for inviting the leaders of South Sudan to attend the spiritual retreat aimed at confidence-building and pushing forward the peace process in South Sudan," reads the statement.

Machar stressed that retreat " has provided a powerful impetus for the leaders of South Sudan who were present at the retreat, to implement the Revitalized Peace Agreement (R-ARCSS) in letter and spirit," said Baluang.

Machar according to a decision by the IGAD Council of Ministers will return to Juba after the formation of the transitional government next May as he will serve as First Vice President.

Due to the delay in the implementation of the pre-transitional period arrangements, the SPLM-IO called to postpone the launch of the transitional government.

It is not clear if the two leaders sealed an agreement during the retreat over this matter.

From the 10-11 April, the Pope Francis and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby organized a spiritual retreat to take place in the Vatican in which participated South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and his former vice president Riek Machar.

The rival leaders were South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and his former vice president Riek Machar who was invited, last week, to take part in a Vatican-hosted spiritual retreat led by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

After concluding his remarks at the end of the spiritual retreat, Pope Francis broke the protocol and kissed the feet of the South Sudan leaders, imploring them to work together for peace in South Sudan.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 17 April 10:30, by Eastern

    Khartoum has changed greatly since Dr. Machar left for Vatican. Kiir has asked him to travel to Juba to participate in the formation of transitional government without security assurances. The flight to the Congo was painful....!

    repondre message

    • 17 April 10:43, by Malakal county Simon

      Welcome back Dr Machar and the man of peace!!

      repondre message

      • 17 April 11:32, by Midit Mitot

        Welcome back Dr Machar South Sudan future President!

        repondre message

    • 17 April 11:29, by Midit Mitot

      Welcome back Dr Machar South Sudan future President!

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan’s Uprising: Dealings with remnants of al-Bashir 2019-04-16 21:14:38 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman From the outset, the people of Sudan who have been demonstrating in their glorious popular rebellion for over four months categorically reject the Reproduction or (...)

Sudan’s third civilian uprising and the fourth military coup i 2019-04-16 13:12:52 The third civilian uprising and the fourth military coup in Sudan history ended up with the downfall of Omar Hassan El Bashir after nearly 30 years in power. By Lul Gatkuoth Gatluak The news (...)

Sudan after ousting President al-Bashir: A coup or popular uprising? 2019-04-14 23:29:07 By Beny Gideon, Esq This policy brief is an analysis of the violent protest motivated by different actors against Sudan’s government which has successfully led to the ousting of President Omer (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)

Sudan Protests: Investigate the custodial death of three University students 2019-03-13 12:53:14 The African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS) Sudan Protests: Urgent call for investigations into the custodial death of three University students and alleged torture of detainees by (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.